Americans high on Vernon player

Deagan McMillan goes in second round of WHL draft to Tri-City; Warriors claim Vernon’s Cosmo Wilson

He describes himself as a “big guy who likes to battle in the corners, finish his checks, use his body and has a good shot.”

The Western Hockey League’s Tri-City Americans concur with Deagan McMillan’s self-assessment.

The Americans made Vernon’s McMillan the third pick of the second round, 25th overall, of the WHL 2020 Bantam Draft Wednesday, April 22.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said the soft-spoken McMillan, 15, of the second-round selection. “They called me two or three days ago and said they’d be picking me if I was still available. I’m excited to go to a pretty big hockey town.”

McMillan spent last season playing and studying at the Delta Hockey Academy in the Lower Mainland, helping the school’s Bantam Prep Green team capture the regular-season championship in the Canada Sport School Hockey League’s Bantam Prep Division with a 25-4-1-0 record in 30 games.

He chose to attend the academy after a conversation with some friends on the team.

A six-foot-one, 178-pound right-winger, McMillan played in 27 games in 2019-20 and had 20 goals and 31 assists for 51 points, and 63 penalty minutes. He added 35 points and 44 penalty minutes in 29 playoff and tournament games. McMillan missed four games due to a suspension and one game due to a trip to Mexico.

Delta Bantam Prep Green was 2-0 in the post-season when the season was shut down due to COVID-19.

Five players from the squad were chosen in the first two rounds Wednesday, including four in the first round. That list includes defenceman Lukas Dragicevic of Richmond, taken fourth overall by Tri-City.

“He’s a great guy and a really good player,” said McMillan of his potential future WHL teammate. “We had a really good team with a great bunch of guys.”

Familiar with McMillan and the play of the Delta Greens is Vernon product Cosmo Wilson, a defenceman who spent the past season in the same league with the West Van (Vancouver) Warriors, who finished third overall at 24-5-1-0.

Wilson, 15, a five-foot-11, 145-pound blueliner, was taken in the seventh round of the WHL Bantam Draft Wednesday, 136th overall, by the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Wilson played in 28 games for West Van, picking up four assists and 10 penalty minutes.

