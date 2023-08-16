‘An amazing young man’: Vernon volleyball player scores $5K scholarship

A young Vernon volleyball player has received some help with his educational journey, in memory of a local teen whose life ended too soon.

Cory Hoard, president of Sky Volleyball, has announced that Tyler Henry has been selected to receive the Emily Dahl Foundation’s 2023 scholarship worth $5,000.

The scholarship is presented by the foundation along with the Community Foundation North Okanagan (CFNO) and Sky Volleyball.

Henry joined the Sky club when he was just 12 years old. He has played for a total of six years with the club in a variety of positions but specialized as an outside hitter. He is a graduate from W.L. Seaton Secondary and has plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science in forensic science at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont. He eventually wants to become a medical examiner, working closely with police agencies to assist in cases where there may be criminality.

“I am honoured to receive this award. To be able to join Iseult Colclough and Novah Gardner as recipients fills me with joy and happiness,” Henry said.

Hoard said there were many applicants who excelled as students and players, and it was hard to select a recipient for this year’s scholarship.

“We want to thank all the students that put in the time to apply, and they all have represented Sky through the years with integrity, respect, and devotion to the great sport of volleyball. I want to congratulate Tyler for this achievement, and I believe he epitomizes all the traits Sky wants their athletes to have on and off the court,” Hoard said.