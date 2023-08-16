Left to right: Katie Dahl, Sherman Dahl and Kristina Tobler of the Emily Dahl Foundation, Tyler Henry, Sky Volleyball president Cory Hoard, Sky Volleyball coach Troy Lorenson and Sky Volleyball vice-president Travis Kiel. Henry is the recipient of the Emily Dahl Foundation’s 2023 $5,000 scholarship. (Submitted photo)

Left to right: Katie Dahl, Sherman Dahl and Kristina Tobler of the Emily Dahl Foundation, Tyler Henry, Sky Volleyball president Cory Hoard, Sky Volleyball coach Troy Lorenson and Sky Volleyball vice-president Travis Kiel. Henry is the recipient of the Emily Dahl Foundation’s 2023 $5,000 scholarship. (Submitted photo)

‘An amazing young man’: Vernon volleyball player scores $5K scholarship

Tyler Henry has been named the recipient of the Emily Dahl Foundation’s 2023 scholarship

A young Vernon volleyball player has received some help with his educational journey, in memory of a local teen whose life ended too soon.

Cory Hoard, president of Sky Volleyball, has announced that Tyler Henry has been selected to receive the Emily Dahl Foundation’s 2023 scholarship worth $5,000.

The scholarship is presented by the foundation along with the Community Foundation North Okanagan (CFNO) and Sky Volleyball.

Henry joined the Sky club when he was just 12 years old. He has played for a total of six years with the club in a variety of positions but specialized as an outside hitter. He is a graduate from W.L. Seaton Secondary and has plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science in forensic science at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont. He eventually wants to become a medical examiner, working closely with police agencies to assist in cases where there may be criminality.

“I am honoured to receive this award. To be able to join Iseult Colclough and Novah Gardner as recipients fills me with joy and happiness,” Henry said.

Hoard said there were many applicants who excelled as students and players, and it was hard to select a recipient for this year’s scholarship.

“We want to thank all the students that put in the time to apply, and they all have represented Sky through the years with integrity, respect, and devotion to the great sport of volleyball. I want to congratulate Tyler for this achievement, and I believe he epitomizes all the traits Sky wants their athletes to have on and off the court,” Hoard said.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former NBA dunk contest champ hosting clinic in Kelowna

Just Posted

Six men were charged in relation to a large-scale drug lab bust in Lumby in 2018. (RCMP photo)
Two men get 11 years jail for cooking in large-scale Lumby drug lab

Kristina Tobler of the Emily Dahl Foundation with Tyler Henry, recipient of the Emily Dahl Foundation’s 2023 $5,000 scholarship. (Submitted photo)
‘An amazing young man’: Vernon volleyball player scores $5K scholarship

Smoky skies in Vernon reached an air quality index of 11 Wednesday, Aug. 16. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Wildfire smoke closes mountain, cancels events in Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has identified the kayaker that went missing on Kalamalka Lake during a storm on Monday, July 24, 2023, as Eli Buruca. His body was recovered on Aug. 16, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Kayaker’s body recovered in Kalamalka Lake