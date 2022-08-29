Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts after a shot from Harmony Tan, of France, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts after a shot from Harmony Tan, of France, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo

Andreescu advances to second round at US Open with three-set win over Tan

Ontario 22-year-old and 2019 champion, improved her all-time U.S. Open record to 11-1

Bianca Andreescu advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 win over France’s Harmony Tan on Monday.

Andreescu, ranked 50th in the world heading into the final Grand Slam of the season, put the game away on her second match point when Tan missed on a forehand volley.

The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., and 2019 champion, improved her all-time U.S. Open record to 11-1.

Andreescu started the match with a dominant first set, losing just eight points. She won 14 points in a row between the fourth and sixth games.

Tan came back with a strong second set, scoring two early breaks and jumping to a 4-0 lead. Andreescu cut the lead to 5-3, but Tan served to love in the decisive game to even the match at a set apiece.

Andreescu returned to form in the third set, scoring an early break in Game 2 and taking a 3-0 lead. Tan won on serve to cut the lead to 3-1, but Andreescu responded by serving to love in Game 5, then came back from 40-0 down to score the break and take a 5-1 lead.

Serving for the match, Andreescu clinched the victory on her second match point.

Tan had 28 unforced errors and eight double-faults in the match, compared to 17 unforced errors and just one double-fault for Andreescu.

Andreescu won six of nine break points, and defended one of the three she faced.

Andreescu will next face National Bank Open finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, who cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ana Konjuh of Croatia.

Later Monday, Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino faced Poland’s Magdalena Frech. Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., who advanced to the 2021 U.S. Open final before losing to Britain’s Emma Raducanu, was scheduled to face France’s Oceane Dodin in the evening session.

In men’s competition, sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was set to face Switzerland’s Alexander Ritschard.

RELATED: Path is set as Fernandez, Andreescu look for another deep U.S. Open run

Tennis

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Photos: Race results are in for Ironman Penticton
Next story
PHOTOS: UBC Thunderbirds win historic football game in Vernon

Just Posted

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to more than 200 calls for service over the weekend. (Morning Star -file photo)
Busy weekend for Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

This Harris’s hawk is one of seven birds of prey The Raptors of Duncan, B.C. showed off at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. There are only four days left in the birds’ visit. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Bird ‘teachers’ fly for four more days in Vernon

Photo from the scene of the collision on Aug. 28. (Facebook photo)
North Okanagan 4H members lose cattle in fatal crash

The District of Coldstream will hold a referendum Oct. 15 during the municipal election vote to see if residents approve borrowing funds for a new public works building. (Coldstream illustration)
UPDATE: Coldstream referendum seeks $8.5 million for public works building

Pop-up banner image