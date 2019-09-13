Archers take aim during competition at the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna. Bob O’Brien (left) from Nanaimo is at his third 55+ Games this year. (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

Archery pulls in exciting competition at 55+ BC Games

The archery champions will be presented Saturday in Kelowna

It didn’t have the largest athlete turnout, but archery might have had some of the most passionate participants.

The archery competition at the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna this week brought archers from all over B.C. in friendly, yet serious, competition.

The archers loaded their bows in practice a day ahead of the start of the games because when it comes to archery, it’s no-nonsense.

“It’s fun. Every year is competitive,” said Nanaimo’s Bob O’Brien, who was practicing with his recurve bow.

READ MORE: Let the games begin: 55+ BC Games underway in Kelowna

Archers compete in different age groups with various types of bows; compound bows with sights and recurve bows with and without sights were most popular.

From Prince Rupert to Penticton, the archers traveled here with goals of fun and technique improvement — and to win.

“It gets pretty serious,” said one archer.

“We’re here for fun, but we also want to beat the others,” said another competitor.

O’Brien said that he’s been shooting since a young age and that it’s a passion that’s been passed down in his family.

He’s competed in provincial, national and world archery competitions and looks forward to the 55+ Games every year.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan coach seeing maturity in this year’s Heat roster

The 55+ BC Games wrap up Saturday.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New players add depth, raise expectations for Vancouver Canucks
Next story
Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries files lawsuit in bid to race for U.S.

Just Posted

Greener future rounded up at Vernon fair

Kal Tire Community Eco-Fair builds on environmental best practices

First responder responds to Vernon’s opioid crisis

LETTER: Compassion for opioid addicts

Outcome of voir dire in Sagmoen trial as soon as Monday: Judge

Trial within a trial wraps in Vernon, publication ban still in effect

Helpers needed for grocery delivery service in Vernon

Downtown Safeway may be closing, but the grocery delivery service is not going anywhere

Crash causes Alexis Park Drive in Vernon to slow

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

Victoria considers limiting where horse-drawn carriages can go

Council puts forward several queries to the BCSPCA for consideration

Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries files lawsuit in bid to race for U.S.

Two-time world champion wants to expedite release from national team after filing harassment claims

Absent Trudeau is main target in leaders’ first election debate

Vying for third place, both NDP and Green leaders paint Liberals and Tories as establishment parties

Federal leaders back with political families for Day 3 of campaign

Trudeau vows to eliminate ‘swipe fee’ on sales taxes that merchants must pay to credit card companies

Archery pulls in exciting competition at 55+ BC Games

The archery champions will be presented Saturday in Kelowna

B.C. conservation officers: Don’t leave food out ahead of bears’ foraging season

Officers will be conducting ‘attractant audits’ and ticketing violators of the B.C. Wildlife Act

Morning start: Are you afraid of the number 13?

Your morning start for Friday, September 13th, 2019

Most Read