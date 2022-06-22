Armstrong cowboy increases Canadian pro rodeo standings lead

A double-win weekend June 15-18 has boosted the lead in the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association’s novice saddle bronc competition for an Armstrong cowboy.
Jaret Cooper, 19, picked up wins at the Gleichen AG Society Rodeo in Gleichen, Alta., and the Daines Ranch Pro Rodeo in Innsifail. Throw in a fourth-place result at the Wildwood Bronc Bustin rodeo in Wildwood, Alta., and Cooper pocketed $1,075 over the weekend toward his season earnings.
Cooper scored a season-high 75 points to win Gleichen, and followed that up with a 74 in Innisfail. He recorded a 65 at Wildwood.
The victories were his second and third of the CPRA season. He also won the novice saddle bronc at the Taber (Alta.) Spring Classic with a score of 70.5. He has placed no lower than fourth in nine rodeos this year.
To date, Cooper has earned $2,015.65, giving him nearly an $800 lead over Colton Ward of Three Hills, Alta. in the novice saddle bronc CPRA standings. Novice event standings remain unofficial during the year. Final novice standings will be complete and made official at the end of the season.
Former Vernon cowboy Clay Elliot of Nanton, Alta. currently sits in the 32nd spot in the CPRA’s tie-down roping event, and is 10 spots better on the SMS Equipment Pro Rodeo Tour.
Vernon cowgirl Shalayne Lewis is 29th on the pro tour in ladies barrel racing.
For complete results, check out rodeocanada.com.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
