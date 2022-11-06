Armstrong’s Jaret Cooper had three consecutive second-place results in novice saddle bronc at the 48th Canadian Finals Rodeo Nov. 2-6 in Red Deer. (Ian Gustafson/Red Deer Advocate)

Armstrong cowboy third best in Canada

Jaret Cooper ends up third in novice saddle bronc after three succcessful Canadian Finals Rodeo rides

Armstrong’s Jaret Cooper is Canada’s third-best novice saddle bronc rodeo athlete for 2022.

Cooper had three successful rides in three consecutive go-rounds at the 48th Canadian Finals Rodeo at the Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer.

There were three cowboys competing in Red Deer: Cooper, Tyrel Roberts of Charlie Lake, just outside Fort St. John, and the eventual champion and buckle winner, Colten Powell, from Innisfail, Alta., who had an insurmountable money lead heading into the CFR.

Cooper, who won the novice saddle bronc earlier this year at the Calgary Stampede, was second to Roberts in each go-round. Powell was bucked off during the first two shows, and did not ride in the final event Friday, Nov. 4.

Cooper, 19, opened with a 70 aboard C5 Rodeo Company horse Black Jack while Roberts rode Macza Pro Rodeo’s War Horse to a 78.25. In Round 2, Cooper scored 68.75 riding Macza’s Big Surprise. Roberts scored a 73.75 aboard Legend Rodeo Stock’s Artificial Colours.

And in the final go-round, Cooper drew Vold Rodeo’s Shorty and managed to score 66.50 point. Roberts rode Tool Time, from Duffy Rodeo, to a 75.

Cooper collected $680 each night for a CFR total purse of $2,040, which brought his season winnings to $12,173.95.

Powell had $22,364.20 in total winnings entering the CFR. Roberts finished with $17,029.10.

