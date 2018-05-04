Braydon Sanders of the Armstrong Shamrocks (left) goes for a loose ball against Calder Moore of the Ladner Pioneers in the B.C. Senior C Invitational Lacrosse Championship. (Morning Star File)

Armstrong Shamrocks bolster boxla lineup

Will battle Kamloops Rattlers in six-game Shaw Cup series

With only two teams left in the Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League, the Armstrong Shamrocks and Kamloops Rattlers had to get creative in a hurry.

The demise of the Kelowna Raiders forced the Shamrocks and Rattlers to agree on playing a six-game total goal series for the Shaw Cup starting Sunday night in Kamloops. Game 2 goes Friday at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

On a hopeful note, the league was advised that a management and coaching group are interested in resurrecting the Vernon Senior Tigers team in 2019. The League is also hopeful that lacrosse leadership in Kelowna will take this year to recruit and rebuild their program and rejoin the league as well.

“We were quite disappointed to learn that Kelowna was withdrawing from the league but I have faith that leadership in that community will rebuild,” said Nitchie, head coach of the Shamrocks and league president.

“The Shamrocks and Rattlers know the importance of maintaining a senior lacrosse presence in our region and will work hard this season with the hopes that Vernon and Kelowna will form teams for the 2019 season,” said Nitchie.

Elinor Hinds remains as league commissioner.

The Shamrocks have the entire cast of players returning from their 2017 championship roster, including local phenom and former Nanaimo Junior and Senior A Timbermen star Brett Hawrys, who led the team and league in scoring.

Joining Hawrys will be 2016 league-leading scorer Steve McIlwrath who sat out last season recovering from knee surgery. McIlwrath played Junior A with St. Catherines Athletics and played professionally in the now-defunct CLax league. Also returning to the Shamrocks is one-time Thompson Okanagan Junior League MVP Logan Strohm, who has returned to Armstrong after living and working in Northern B.C.

“Our offence should be incredibly potent this season with those players and adding Marlon Forrest and Sam Hanley who were both exceptional Junior Shamrocks and have graduated to our club,” added Nitchie. “We have full season commitments from some of our other great players, including Jarret Medhurst, and are adding depth with Jake Thompson.”

Defensively, the Irish will be backstopped by the goaltending duo of veteran Chad Pieper and Josh Point but their veteran defensive unit is big, fast and skilled and likes to push the opposition.

“We have a big defensive unit that is fast,” said Nitchie. “I push the defence to transition the ball quickly out of our end and catch our opposition with the fast break,” said Nitchie.

The Shamrocks defence is lead by 2016 MVP Carston Schlaak and defensive players of the year Cam Nelson, Jamie Cockerill, Austin Lewarne, Braydon Sanders and Brennan Plante.

“Our D is big, aggressive and quick they wear down opposition forwards with their physicality and can score in transition” added Nitchie.

The Shamrocks have set a goal of competing for the Senior C Provincial title in Maple Ridge in early August

“As a team, we are committing to a goal of winning a provincial championship for our community and team – this group of players have all the ability to win. We just need to work hard, get some game-time experience together and head into the provincials with a healthy and full lineup,” said Nitchie.

RELATED:

Armstrong Shamrocks secure three-peat

Previous story
Vernon swimmers shatter records

Just Posted

New political direction for Okanagan Rail Trail

New multi-jurisdiction committee to manage rail trail project

Spallumcheen, Armstrong residents flock to road upgrade open house

Township of Spallumcheens hosts event to answer questions over Pleasant Valley Road construction

Vernon opens up 2019 budget talks

Public can add input online at EngageVernon.ca

Public advisory board pondered for Okanagan rail trail

Wide gamut of ideas, concerns has director calling for creation of rail trail public advisory board

Tenants named for Vernon arena expansion

Hockey academy and fitness facility moving into second arena at Kal Tire Place

B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

Armstrong Shamrocks bolster boxla lineup

Will battle Kamloops Rattlers in six-game Shaw Cup series

Kickbox facility supports Kindale

Vernon business, 9Round, celebrates first anniversary raising funds for charity

State of emergency declared between Kamloops and Merritt

Flooding prompts offcials to call for a state of emergency between Kamloops and Merritt

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

Teachers say Princeton high school should have been locked down

Union brings in Worksafe BC over handling of starter pistol incident

Most Read