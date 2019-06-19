The Armstrong Shamrocks and Vernon Tigers renew acquaintances Friday in Armstrong as the Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League regular season draws to a close. The Shamrocks beat Vernon 13-4 in the Tigers’ home opener in early May. (Morning Star - file photo)

Armstrong Shamrocks host Vernon Tigers on Alumni Night

Players from both senior lacrosse clubs of past 50 years to be honoured in second intermission

It’s a game that, on paper, means nothing for both the Armstrong Shamrocks and Vernon Tigers.

But a Shamrocks-Tigers game, particularly in Armstrong, never means nothing to the players and fans.

The longtime rivals close out the Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League regular season Friday night, June 21, at 8 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The Shamrocks, seeking a fourth straight playoff championship, have already clinched first place and have won six straight games, a streak that started with a 13-4 win over the Tigers in Vernon’s home opener in Week 2.

READ ALSO: Armstrong Shamrocks slip past Vernon Tigers

Friday will be a special night in Armstrong as the game between the Irish and Tigers is billed as Alumni Night.

“We will be welcoming back players from the past 50 years,” said current Shamrocks coach and former player Ryan Nitchie. “A second period ceremony will see all of the alumni from the Shamrocks and Tigers introduced and a group photo will be taken. All Shamrocks and Tigers players are encouraged to come out to the game enjoy some war stories and watch the current teams battle it out on the floor.”

Both Armstrong and Vernon, and the second-place Kelowna Raiders, will take part in the league’s three-team playoff tournament July 13 and 14 at Nor-Val. The Kamloops Rattlers, who are third and have won the season series against the Tigers, will not take part in the post-season due to a player shortage.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Just Posted

Vernon police service dog aids in arrest of break-and-enter suspect

Heavy police presence results in PSD Jagger finding suspect

Free flights for kids return courtesy Vernon Flying Club

The COPA For Kids event July 13 at Vernon Airport introduces children and teens to aviation

Vernon senior feels trapped in long-term care facility

Rose-Marie Lepodvin says she wants assisted living, but feels trapped in long-term care

Coldstream Fire Department douses vehicle, grass fires

Vehicle catches fire in Cougar Canyon parking lot; two occupants get out safely

Our History In Pictures

Where the news was reported on in Vernon pre-20th century

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

Ian Anderson points to weeks likely required for NEB to reinstate 2016 regulatory record

Interior forestry workers ratify five-year contract

It was approved by United Steelworkers Local 1-417, which represents workers in Kamloops, Kelowna

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

Man surrenders following standoff in Kamloops

Massive police response in Kamloops was in connection with a reported domestic dispute

Penticton woman dies after Riva Ridge Mobile Park fire in May

BC Coroners Service says investigation in progress

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

Two Kelowna sites rezoned for pot shops

Cannabis retailers closer to reality for Lawrence Avenue, St. Paul Street

Kelowna man charged with sexual assault of a minor appears in court

His preliminary trial began Wednesday

Most Read