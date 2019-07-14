Armstrong Shamrocks, Kelowna Raiders in TOSLL final

The Armstrong Shamrocks and Kelowna Raiders meet for the Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League’s Rowcliffe Cup Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Armstrong Shamrocks’ bid for a fifth straight Rowcliffe Cup Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League championship will go through the Kelowna Raiders.

The two teams advanced to today’s championship game at 1 p.m. in Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre through a three-team round-robin Friday and Saturday.

The Shamrocks are 2-0, having dispatched the Raiders 7-5 Friday night, and the Vernon Tigers 13-4 Saturday.

The Raiders’ 12-1 win over Vernon earlier Saturday put them in position to reach the final, needing an Armstrong victory to be certain.

Steve Clark scored six times for Armstrong in their victory over the Tigers, who rejoined the league in 2019 after a six-year hiatus.

Brett Hawrys scored three goals while Jorge Sam, Joel Castle and Logan Strohm added singles in the Shamrocks’ win over Kelowna. The Raiders made the score 6-5 with under a minute remaining and pulled their goalie for an extra attacker but all -star defensive stand out Carston Schlaak batted down a pass then hustled for a loose ball to score an empty net goal and seal the victory.



