Armstrong Skating Club Teen/Adult program members (from left) Hunter Ostoforoff (silver), Jaeda Ostoforoff (gold), Christine Turpin (gold), Brittaney Leupin (gold), and Cathie Bal (gold) all won medals at the recent SuperSeries Skatein Kelowna, as did Amber Baryla (silver), who is missing from the picture. (Photo submitted)

Armstrong skating women collect medals

Half-dozen from local figure skating club win gold or silver at Kelowna SuperSeries Skate

Talk about a successful program.

Six skaters from the Armstrong Skating Club’s Teen/Adult program all won either gold or silver medals at the recent Kelowna SuperSeries event. It’s the first year the club has offered a teen/adult ice opportunity and Cathie Bal, Christine Turpin, Hunter Ostoforoff, Jaeda Ostoforoff, Brittaney Leupin and Amber Baryla competed under the tutelage of club coach Tannis Crerar.

“All of us skated under Tannis as children, and three of us now have our kids skating and competing under her,” said Bal, 38, who learned to skate at age two on a rink made by her dad in the family’s backyard. Bal skated with the Armstrong club from six-to-14, winning gold at her final competition, provincials, in 1995. She returned to the ice this season and won gold in Kelowna, as did her son, Mason, 12. Bal is also the treasurer of the Armstrong club.

Christine Turpin won her fourth provincial gold medal in Kelowna, moving up a level from Ladies Bronze to Ladies Silver. She is the club president who won a world skating title in 2018. Turpin, who has been skaing on-and-ff since she was four, has two daughters who also skate. Her oldest, Gillian, earned gold in Kelowna as well.

READ MORE: Koersen skates for gold

Hunter Ostoforoff, 21, started skating in Kitimat at age three, and started competing at eight after moving to the Okanagan. She made the Okanagan Regional Team in 2009, competing in skills in Surrey. In 2015, Ostoforoff removed her skates and began competing in cheerleading. She came back to skating this year, and earned a silver in the Adult Silver division in Kelowna.

Jaeda Ostoforoff, 18, has been competing since age six. While living in Saskatchewan she was chosen to be on the competitive development team, which was a big honour. Jaeda has achieved Quad Gold status meaning she has completed all four levels of Skills, Dance, Freeskate, and Interpretive. After graduating high school in 2019 and attending college she couldn’t give up figure skating and skated in the Adult Gold category where she won the gold medal at SuperSeries.

Leupin, 18, has been figure skating since she was three and competing since she was nine. In her 2018-2019 skating season, Leupin achieved her quadruple golds in Dance, Freeskate, Skills and Interpretive. An Okanagan College student, Leupin competed in the Adult Gold Interpretive category in Kelowna, winning gold.

Baryla also competed in Kelowna earning silver. Her daughter also skates under Crerar as well.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Figure Skating

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Just Posted

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Vernon Aquatic Centre shuts down hot spots; pools, weight room still open

The centre’s hot tub, steam room and sauna have been closed due to COVID-19

Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Armstrong skating women collect medals

Half-dozen from local figure skating club win gold or silver at Kelowna SuperSeries Skate

North Okanagan and Shuswap search and rescue volunteers save stranded sledder

Members of local sled clubs and Shuswap, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR volunteers helped with the rescue

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

No travel ban, but all travellers asked to self-isolate as Canada hits 313 COVID-19 cases

Canada has at least 313 cases of the novel coronavirus

Alberta to cancel school classes, licenced childcare to stop spread of COVID-19

Move comes as number of cases grow

Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

Move comes as health official recommend social distancing

Fudge maker tries for world record with 500-pound Nanaimo bar

Chocolatier from Levack, Ont., and her children await word if Guinness will make record official

Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

Moves include additional news and family entertainment channels

‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Fraser Valley truckers still crossing U.S. borders but will be asked to self-quarantine during days home

Summerland tour company recognized for providing accessibility

Ogopogo Tours has two buses which can accommodate users in wheelchairs

First BCRA-sanctioned rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Most Read