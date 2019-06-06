Seaton’s Arrika Ariano (2015) keeps with the pack in the final of the senior women’s 1,500-metre race at the B.C. High School Track and Field Championship at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl. (Vid Wadhwani photo)

Armstrong student leaps to silver at B.C. high school track finals

Morgan Mills places second in senior women’s high jump

So close.

Armstrong Pleasant Valley Secondary School’s Morgan Mills settled for silver in the senior women’s high jump at the B.C. High School Track and Field Championship at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl.

Mills and Jaziel Tunti, of Surrey’s Pacific Academy, each cleared 1.60-metres but Tunti won gold due to fewer misses leading up to the winning height.

Payton Hansma, of PVSS, was 16th. Mills also finished 19th in the senior women’s long jump.

NORTH OKANAGAN RESULTS:

Carter Leahy, of Vernon Secondary, was fifth in the final of the junior men’s 3,000m. Jack Screen, of Seaton, was 17th.

Leahy placed eighth in the 1,500m junior men’s steeplechase while Gage Stoll of Seaton finished 20th.

Jaeda Ostoforoff, of PVSS, finished sixth in the senior women’s 200m and was seventh in the 100m dash while teammate Sophia Ezzemouri was 19th. Ostoforoff missed the finals of the 100m hurdles, finishing 12th.

Annika Ariano, of Seaton Secondary, was sixth and Natalya Ariana, of Seaton, ninth in the senior women’s 1,500m. In the 3,000m race, Annika was sixth and Natalya ninth.

Braeden Kersey, of Seaton, was eighth in the final of the senior men’s 800m, and placed 10th in the senior men’s 1,500.

Hendri Redelinghuys, of Vernon Christian School, was ninth in Grade 8 long jump.

Victoria Barry, of Vernon Christian School, was 19th in the junior women’s 100m.

Fulton’s Jared Simpson was 28th in the junior men’s 100m.

Beth Butler, of Vernon Secondary, came 11th in the Grade 8 women’s 800m run and was 19th in the 400m. In the Grade 8 men’s 800m, Hayden Murphy of VSS was 12th.

Ashton Takhar, of Fulton, was one second away from qualifying for the final of the junior men’s 800m but finished 11th overall.

Mollie Markin, of Seaton, was 30th and Emma Markin 31st in the senior women’s 400m. Mollie was disqualified in the senior women’s 400m hurdles.

Mitchell Bond, of Vernon Secondary, placed 19th in the Grade 8 men’s 3,000m.

Seaton’s Brodie Wright was 17th in the junior men’s 1,500m run.

Abby Hackman, of VSS, placed 19th in the junior women’s triple jump.


Carter Leahy of Vernon Secondary (1859) negotiates the hurdle and the water landing during the junior men’s 1,500-metre steeplechase event at the B.C. High School Track and Field Championship at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl. (Vid Wadhwani photo)

