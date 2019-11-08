Armstrong teams score for food bank

The North Okanagan Knights hockey team showed great sportsmanship as the players went up against the senior girls volleyball team at Pleasant Valley Secondary Thursday night for the Tight & Bright fundraiser. (Submitted Photo)

Armstrong’s senior girls volleyball team were as loud as their outfits as they slammed the North Okanagan Knights in a fundraising game Thursday night.

Neon pink, orange, yellow, blue and even some gold spandex was sported by both teams in the Tight & Bright food bank fundraiser at Pleasant Valley Secondary.

“It was really fun to watch,” said Sandy Mills, a parent who enjoyed the colourful game from the stands.

The best of five went to the girls after winning the first two games, followed by one win for the Knights and the fourth win to PVSS.

But the local food bank came out the real winner in the game.

Two tubs of food and $80 was collected at the fundraiser.

READ MORE: North Okanagan volleyball teams advance to/host Valley finals

READ MORE: Vernon homeboy NØX knocks out new tracks

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.