Armstrong’s Winter grapples to gold

Brazilian jiu jitsu blue belt middleweight Winter Breget wins gold at Pan No-Gi fnals in Texas

Winter Breget is making the most of his final year as a juvenile fighter.

The 17-year-old Grade 12 Pleasant Valley Secondary School (Armstrong) student competed at the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation’s Pan No-Gi competition in mid-October in Garland, Texas.

Breget won gold in the Juvenile 2 male blue belt middleweight division.

There were five competitors in his class and Breget secured the championship win by points.

Breget trains at Pacific Top Team Vernon and upon returning home, he received a belt promotion to purple on Oct. 26 from his coach, fourth degree black belt Dave Rothwell.

Breget plans to return south next month to compete at the World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship Dec. 7-11 in Anaheim, Cal.

Gi BJJ is training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with a Gi (traditional uniform of coat and pants) on. No-Gi BJJ, on the other hand, means to grapple without the use of the traditional uniform.

Pop-up banner image