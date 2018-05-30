Arrows strike Adanacs hard

Vernon Men’s Baseball League roundup

The Arrows used a five-run, first inning in an 11-5 Vernon Men’s Baseball League victory over the Adanacs Saturday at Marshall Field.

Starting pitcher Brenden Bergen got things rolling with a two-run single as part of a four-hit, four-RBI day, while Rob Chittick drove in a pair to cap the rally. Keenan Joly and Kristian Currie reached base and scored again in the second inning and the Arrows built a 9-2 lead by the third for Bergen.

The Adanacs mounted a push in the fifth with Al Rutherford, Geoff Cleaveley and Steve Daamen all cashing in runs. After looking nearly untouchable to begin the season, Rutherford took his first pitching loss on the year, dropping his record to 6-1.

Game 1 Sunday was an extra-innings thriller, with the District Eatery Outlaws shading the Adanacs 10-9 in eight innings.

The Adanacs grabbed an early lead in the second thanks to ribbies from Cleaveley, Derrick Verbrugge and Keenan Joly.

The Outlaws chipped away at the lead with Doug Weaving going 4-for-4 with one RBI and Rodger Sewell going 4-for-5. The Outlaws levelled the score in the top of the seventh on a Mike Patitiucci single.

The Adanacs couldn’t walk it off in the bottom of the seventh and the Outlaws took advantage in the eighth, putting up two runs, with Jamie Zoethout knocking in the winning run as part of a four-RBI performance.

Shelbey Hartwig flirted with a no-hitter in Game 2 Sunday as the Arrows blanked the Outlaws 10-0.

Hartwig allowed a hit to Weaving while helping his own cause with a pair of hits. Tyler Pentland and Stu Cleland each drove in a pair of runs in a big first inning, while Nick Jacob and Jodie Bradley crossed the plate with some late insurance runs to help the Arrows post their first two-win weekend of the year.

The Outlaws battle the Adanacs Saturday at 4:30 p.m., while Sunday games see the Arrows tangle with the Outlaws at 9:30 a.m. and the Arrows meet the Adanacs at 12:30 p.m.

