Arrows strike down Outlaws

Tyler Doyle of the Adanacs connects for a hit in Vernon Men’s Baseball League action at Marshall Field. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The Nicholas Jacob Law Arrows lassoed the District Eatery Outlaws 15-5 in Vernon Men’s Baseball League play Saturday night at Marshall Field.

Jordan Steel spotted the Arrows an early lead against Arrows starter Tyler Lacktin-Doyle with a two-run triple in the first inning, and Chris Krusel was able to extend the lead with an RBI in the top of the third.

A five-run third and four-run fourth was more than enough to secure victory for the first-place Arrows.

Keenan Joly crossed the plate four times, while Tyler Pentland collected three hits, including the game-winning ribbies.

The Arrows resumed their offensive onslaught Sunday with a 14-3 ambush of the Adanacs. Geoff Cleaveley made his pitching debut for the Adanacs, striking out two while showing good command of the zone.

After the Arrows took a 1-0 lead into the third inning, the Adanacs’ Bruce Jones and Jason Webster crossed the plate on an RBI-single by Peter Ortman. The 2-1 lead would be short-lived, however, as the Arrows exploded for a six-run fourth that put them ahead for good.

Nick Jacob and Jodie Bradley each singled and scored, and Pentland added to his growing RBI collection with a base hit.

Stu Cleland kickstarted the bottom of the fifth with an opposite-field double, and Lacktin-Doyle chipped in a single as the Arrows batted around for the second inning in a row to extend the lead by five.

Game 2 on Sunday was a slugfest with the Outlaws outlasting the Adanacs 20-10.

Rodger Sewell and Steel hit back-to-back triples as part of a huge Outlaws offensive outburst in the fifth.

The Adanacs chipped away with RBI-doubles from Cleaveley, Jones, Jerry Allison, and switch-hitter Steve Daamen, but could not complete the comeback. Mike Patitucci pitched a complete game for the Outlaws while going 2-for-3 and scoring three times.

League play this Sunday sees the Outlaws going up against the Arrows at 3:30 p.m. (Marshall Field).