Artful ladies blank Drywallers

Laura Schmidt supplied twice as 123 Artful shut down Do Itt Drywall 4-0 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Asociation Division 2 play Thursday night at Marshall Field #3.

Dana Lazar and Bryanna Cole added singles for the Artful crew. Diane Neudorf and Chayse Marie Newman shared the clean sheet.

The winners got tons of hustle in midfield and defence with swift passing. Hailey Noakes handled coaching duties.

Tierney Barker pocketed four goals as Simply Delicious dusted off Sunterra Custom Homes Sistas 7-1 at MacDonald Park.

Sherah Grant, Leah Willinger and Sasha Haddow garnered singles for Simply Delicious, while Jen Currie answered for the Sistas.

Meanwhile, Peter Toth bagged a deuce as Penticton TC United stopped the Vernon Silver Stars 4-1 at Parkinson Field #14 in Kelowna.

Penticton (6-3-1) opened the scoring when some pressure in the Stars’ 18 resulted in an own goal. Tony Munoz also tallied for United, while John Matejicka replied for the 4-5-1 Stars.