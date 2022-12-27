Jesse Brown of Fulton Maroons tries to maneuver around Brandon Isaac of the Eagles (also the Maroons) during the Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball event in 2017 at VSS. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Athletes storm court for Vernon Alumni Basketball tourney today

Annual event raises funds for local scholarships, charities

Shooting hoops is helping local students and charities get in the game.

The Greater Vernon Alumni Basketball tournament raises money for local scholarships, high school athletics and local charities. The tournament championship game gets underway at noon today (Tuesday) in the Vernon Secondary School gymnasium.

“Over the previous five tournaments, we’ve raised over $30,000 – funds that are given back as academic-athletic scholarships, to local high schools to support kids with financial barriers to playing sports, and also local charities,” said Jeff Samuel, founder of the annual event that was sidelined the last two years due to COVID-19.

Players representing almost all Vernon high-schools as well as Armstrong, Lumby, and Salmon Arm (varying in age from 16 to almost 50) take part.

“The annual GVAB tournament is a meaningful example of building a better community through athletics,” said Dale Olson, Clarence Fulton Secondary’s athletics director. “Through this initiative, our athletics program receives financial support to give students equal access to participation in our extracurricular activities.”

Anyone wanting to donate who can’t make it to the game can contact Samuel at vernonalumnibasketball@gmail.com or 604-347-9784.

For more information visit alumnibasketball.ca. There is also an online auction on the Vernon Alumni Basketball Facebook page.

basketball fundraiser Vernon

