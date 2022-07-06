(File photo)

(File photo)

B.C. commits $500K to address abuse in amateur sport

Funding will go toward viaSport’s Play Safe B.C. program

B.C. is stepping up to the plate and providing $500,000 towards programs to end abuse in amateur sports.

The funding will be directed to viaSport’s Play Safe B.C. program that addresses harassment, abuse, discrimination and other negative behaviours in amateur sports.

Work has been underway for the last few years to address negative behaviours.

All provincially funded sport organizations have adopted the B.C. Universal Code of Conduct, which sets out mandatory and prohibited behaviours for B.C amateur sport, almost 1,000 leaders and board members in amateur sport organizations have completed Commit to Kids training, a course by the Canadian Centre for Child Protection that aims to safeguard kids from sexual abuse, and 200 B.C. sport organizations have committed to the Coaching Association of Canada’s Responsible Coaching Movement pledge.

“Everyone has the right to be safe and to play in an environment free of harassment, abuse and discrimination. I believe in the transformative power of sport,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Through our partnership with viaSport, we are responding to a call to action, and we are committed to leading the way to safer sport experiences with the new B.C. Play Safe initiative that empowers the sport community to better recognize and prevent abuse.”

The province is also promoting the Canadian Sport Helpline (1-888-83SPORT), a federal referral service for victims or witnesses of harassment, abuse or discrimination in sport.

ViaSport said the new funding will go toward continuing their education and awareness programs to ensure all athletes, coaches, officials, parents and bystanders understand and recognize maltreatment and know what to do if they encounter or witness it. Leaders of sports organizations will also be offered skills training and resources to deliver safer sports experiences.

READ MORE: Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach Birarda pleads guilty to 4 sex charges

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Sports

Previous story
Shuswap archer heading to Italy to represent Canada in 3D competition
Next story
Vernon tire company wheels out football game sponsorship

Just Posted

Vernon-based Kal Tire has signed on as the First Down (title) sponsor for the Canadian university pre-season football game between the UBC Thunderbirds and University of Calgary Dinos to be played Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (Contributed)
Vernon tire company wheels out football game sponsorship

Kelowna has been named the second-best small city in Canada by a recent ranking. (Photo by Darren Kilby via Wikimedia Commons)
Kelowna named Canada’s second-best small city

Ribfest returns this weekend at Swan Lake Market and Garden. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Swan Lake fired up for Vernon Ribfest Revival

Provincial funding has been approved for a new gym at Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School. (Facebook photo)
Armstrong school scores new gym