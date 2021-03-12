B.C. exits Brier with narrow loss to Alberta

Calgary, March 11, 2021 — Team B.C. skip Steve Laycock checks the stones line at the Tim Horton’s Brier Canadian men’s curling championships. (Curling Canada/Michael Burns photo)

Team B.C. came up just short of spoiling Alberta’s bid for first in Pool A at the Tim Horton’s Brier Canadian men’s curling championships in Calgary.

Team Bottcher overtook the Laycock rink in the 10th end, scoring three for a 7-5 final in Thursday (March 11) evening’s matchup, which marked the end of the preliminary rounds.

Alberta improved to a record of 7-2 in the preliminaries, behind only Ontario’s Glenn Howard in Pool A.

Bottcher had the shot of the day in the 10th to secure the win, pulling off an angle-raise takeout to put the final three points on the board.

Team B.C.’s Brier now comes to an end while Bottcher moves into the championship pool, seeking his fourth straight Brier finals.

Brendan Shykora

