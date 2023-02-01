B.C. Hockey League scores scholarship record

So far, 174 players have U.S. NCAA Div. 1 commitments; Vernon Vipers have 12 players on list

Vernon Vipers forward Isaac Tremblay (centre) is among 12 Snakes with NCAA Div. 1 college commitments, part of a new B.C. Hockey League record 174 players with commitments this season. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

The B.C. Hockey League has set a new single-season record for NCAA Division I committed players on team rosters with 174 athletes earning scholarships to play college hockey in the United States so far this year.

That number is expected to continue to rise before the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

The previous record of 173 was set in 2019-20 and was equaled last year during the 2021-22 campaign.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this new benchmark for NCAA Division I committed athletes in the BCHL,” said deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Steven Cocker. “Despite the adversity faced over the past couple of years, our league has bounced back in a major way as we continue our upward trend as one of North America’s top junior hockey leagues producing collegiate athletes.

“This is a testament to the hard work and determination of our players, as well as the outstanding development and resources our teams and their staff are providing on the ground. Development doesn’t stop on the ice, as our teams are doing a phenomenal job to ensure their athletes are as ready for the classroom as they are for the ice.”

The Vernon Vipers currently have 12 players committed to the NCAA Div. 1 ranks:

• Griffen Barr (Brown University); Roan Clarke (Dartmouth College); Hank Cleaves (Dartmouth College); Dylan Compton (Northeastern University); Jonathan Horn (UMass-Lowell); Ethan Merner (Merrimack College); Reagan Milburn (Lake Superior State University); Luke Pakulak (Bentley University); Lee Parks (UMass-Lowell); Seiya Tanaka-Campbell (Yale University); Issac Tremblay (St. Lawrence University); and Connor Welsh (Boston College).

Former Vipers on the list of 174 include Luke Lavery of the Cowichan Valley Capitals (Providence College) and Nicholas Remissong of the Trail Smoke Eaters (Air Force Academy).

Vernon’s Cameron Moger of the Coquitlam Express has committed to Michigan Tech University.

In addition to the commitment record, the BCHL has also set a new high-water mark for alumni playing NCAA Division I hockey with 411 former BCHL players during the 2022-23 season.

