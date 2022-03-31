B.C. Lions coming to Kelowna, West Kelowna

Will be hosting ‘Play with the Pros’ clinic on April 15

Kelowna residents have the opportunity to meet some of their favourite CFL stars this April.

The B.C. Lions have announced a road trip to the Okanagan on April 14-15 for both a meet-and-greet with fans and a special ‘Play with the Pros’ clinic.

“Growing football at the grassroots level and having a positive impact in our communities are major pillars of the Lions organization,” said Lions Director of Community Partnerships Jamie Taras.

“As British Columbia’s only professional football team, we love being able to extend those relationships across this great province.”

Headlining the event will be starting quarterback Nathan Rourke, CFL Most Outstanding Canadian Bo Lokombo, Sukh Chung, David Knevel and Ben Hladik.

It all kicks off on April 14 at 6 p.m. at Dakoda’s Bar and Grill, where fans are invited to join players for a “pint and football chat.” Those under 19 years of age are welcome if accompanied by an adult.

The ‘Play with the Pros’ clinic then goes at the West Kelowna Multi-Sport Centre at 10 a.m. on April 15, where kids ages six to 12 can join the Lions for a fun-non-contact football skills clinic.

Members of the Okanagan Sun football team will lending a helping hand at the clinic.

Registration for the clinic can be found at www.bclions.com/play-with-the-pros.

