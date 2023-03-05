Galen Rupp, of the United States, and Cam Levins of Canada (right) compete during the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 17, 2022. Levins broke both the national and North American records at the Tokyo Marathon on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP

Galen Rupp, of the United States, and Cam Levins of Canada (right) compete during the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., Sunday, July 17, 2022. Levins broke both the national and North American records at the Tokyo Marathon on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP

B.C.’s Cam Levins breaks national, North American records at Tokyo Marathon

Levins shaved 2 seconds off previously held North American record

Canada’s Cam Levins broke both the national and North American records at the Tokyo Marathon on Saturday.

The Black Creek, B.C., native crossed the finish line in two hours, five minutes and 36 seconds to finish fifth in the men’s event.

Levins’s previous national record stood at 2:07:09.

Meanwhile, American Khalid Khannouchi last held the North American record at 2:05:38.

Levins, 33, also hit the automatic qualifying standard of 2:08:10 for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Deso Gelmisa led an Ethiopian sweep of the podium, winning with a time of 2:05:22. Mohamed Esa (2:05:22) and Tsegaye Getachew (2:05:25) placed second and third, respectively.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon Vipers rebound with shutout victory over Spruce Kings

Just Posted

VSAR made an emergency rescue early Sunday morning to retrieve a lost snowmobiler. (VSAR Facebook)
Vernon search and rescue save snowmobiler

Vipers forward Julian Facchinelli looks on during play against the Prince George Spruce Kings in Saturday night’s BCHL action. (Vernon Vipers Twitter)
Vernon Vipers rebound with shutout victory over Spruce Kings

The next two games are in Armstrong, Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 7. File Photo Bob Marsh
Princeton shut outs North Okanagan in game two of playoff series

Erica Clark and her husband and brother have launched a new business venture, Six Mile Convenience Store, on Westside Road. The store had its first day of business Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
New Westside convenience store fills void left by 2021 wildfire

Pop-up banner image