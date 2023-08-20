B.C.’s Ethan Katzberg wins gold in hammer throw at world championships

Canada’s Ethan Katzberg smashed his own record and exceeded all expectations, claiming the gold medal in the men’s hammer throw at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday in Budapest.

The 21-year-old from Nanaimo set a Canadian record with a throw of 81.25 metres on his fifth attempt, breaking his own national mark of 81.18 metres set during Saturday’s qualifiers.

“I knew it was going to be good … I didn’t know it was going to be 81.25, but obviously I was very excited that it was,” Katzberg said of his gold-medal throw. “It felt good leaving my hands.”

It was Canada’s first medal in Budapest, and Katzberg became the first Canadian man to reach the podium in this event at a world championship.

Poland’s Wojciech Nowicki won silver with a throw of 81.02, while Hungary’s Bence Halasz, the clear favourite of the Budapest crowd, claimed bronze with a heave of 80.82.

Five-time champion Pawel Fajdek of Poland finished fourth.

“It feels amazing. With it being my first world championships I didn’t know exactly what to expect but I came in with a good mentality,” the Canadian said.

The gold puts a cap on what’s been a breakout year for Katzberg.

He had won six of his 12 competitions this year entering worlds, including nationals, and never placed lower than third in an event.

Before worlds, Katzberg, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, had also never thrown 79 metres.