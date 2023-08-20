Ethan Katzberg, of Canada,reacts after an attempt in the Men’s hammer throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Ethan Katzberg, of Canada,reacts after an attempt in the Men’s hammer throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

B.C.’s Ethan Katzberg wins gold in hammer throw at world championships

Nanaimo athlete the first Canadian man to reach podium in hammer at worlds

Canada’s Ethan Katzberg smashed his own record and exceeded all expectations, claiming the gold medal in the men’s hammer throw at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday in Budapest.

The 21-year-old from Nanaimo set a Canadian record with a throw of 81.25 metres on his fifth attempt, breaking his own national mark of 81.18 metres set during Saturday’s qualifiers.

“I knew it was going to be good … I didn’t know it was going to be 81.25, but obviously I was very excited that it was,” Katzberg said of his gold-medal throw. “It felt good leaving my hands.”

It was Canada’s first medal in Budapest, and Katzberg became the first Canadian man to reach the podium in this event at a world championship.

Poland’s Wojciech Nowicki won silver with a throw of 81.02, while Hungary’s Bence Halasz, the clear favourite of the Budapest crowd, claimed bronze with a heave of 80.82.

Five-time champion Pawel Fajdek of Poland finished fourth.

“It feels amazing. With it being my first world championships I didn’t know exactly what to expect but I came in with a good mentality,” the Canadian said.

The gold puts a cap on what’s been a breakout year for Katzberg.

He had won six of his 12 competitions this year entering worlds, including nationals, and never placed lower than third in an event.

Before worlds, Katzberg, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, had also never thrown 79 metres.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Roughriders hang on to beat resilient B.C. Lions 34-29 in wild finish

Just Posted

Flames are visible from a controlled ignition on the Upper Park Rill fire in Twin Lakes on Sunday. (Penticton Western News)
Penticton adventure company offers shuttle to Vancouver for stranded travellers

Marlene Boone (from left), Rea Smith, and Lisa Scott were among the volunteers making the Spallumcheen Armstrong Food Initiative Society’s recent Farm Tour and Long Table Dinner event a big hit. (Contributed)
North Okanagan farm tour, dinner cultivate success

Wildfire evacuees Warren Pullen, left, and veteran Rob Pullen sit outside their trailer in the parking lot at an evacuation centre, in Kelowna, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
We might not have a home’: Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate

Mats and blankets greet wildfire evacuees at the ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
City of Vernon extends gratitude to volunteers