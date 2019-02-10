B.C.’s top midget-aged skiers converge on North Okanagan

Cross country athletes in Grades 4 through 7 will be coming from all over the province to participate in the BC Midget Championships.

The event runs Feb. 16 and 17 at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre.

The term midget indicates this age bracket of athletes. Boys and girls will participate in a two-kilometre interval classic race on Saturday morning. The afternoon will see boys and girls form four-person relay teams to ski a technical 1.5 km course with two legs of the race being skate technique and two legs classic.

On Saturday evening, organizers will host up to 500 athletes and coaches in a banquet at the Priest Valley Gym where the crowd will be entertained and awards presented for that day’s races.

Sunday will start with a time trial in the skate technique on a 300m course that will seed the athletes for an exciting round of King’s Court sprint heats. This format of racing allows everyone to continue racing with the top-three athletes moving up and the bottom-three athletes move down into brackets for a series of heats.

Final awards will wrap up the event Sunday afternoon at Sovereign Lake Nordic and the top club will take home the aggregate trophy.

Organizers would like to thank the many sponsors that have offered support for the provincials and welcome any spectators that want to come and see young athletes giving it their all and having a great time while doing so.



