Alice Farrell finished strong during the BC Midget Championships at Sovereign Lake Saturday, Feb 16. Top competitors in the Grade 4-7 age range descended upon Sovereign Lake for the competition Saturday and Sunday. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

B.C.’s top young skiers hit Sovereign Lake for Championships

Midget-age racers came from across the province

Cross country athletes in Grades 4 through 7 from across the province descended upon Sovereign Lake to participate in the BC Midget Championships

The event ran Feb. 16 and 17 at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre.

The term midget indicates this age bracket of athletes. Boys and girls participated in a two-kilometre interval classic race on Saturday morning. The afternoon saw boys and girls form four-person relay teams to ski a technical 1.5 km course with two legs of the race being skate technique and two legs classic.

Sunday began with a time trial in the skate technique on a 300m course that will seed the athletes for an exciting round of King’s Court sprint heats. This format of racing allows everyone to continue racing with the top-three athletes moving up and the bottom-three athletes move down into brackets for a series of heats.

