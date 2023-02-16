Armstrong’s Tim Smith will be among the competitors at the B.C. Open and B.C. Women’s Stick Curling Championships Friday to Sunday, Feb. 17-19, at Smith’s home Armstrong Curling Club. First draw goes at 8 a.m. Friday. (Black Press - file photo)

B.C. stick curlers sweep into finals in Armstrong

Provincial championships for open and women’s divisions draw 16 rinks to North Okanagan

Sixteen rinks converge on Armstrong for the B.C. Stick Curling championships starting Friday, Feb. 17, at the Armstrong Curling Club.

There are nine women’s teams (of two) taking part and seven duos will compete in the open division (men and women).

Play starts at 8 a.m., Friday and Saturday, with hourly draws up to 3 p.m., Friday, and 4 p.m., Saturday.

Both divisions will use the Page Playoff format starting at 10 a.m. Sunday with the first- and second-place teams playing. The winners advance to the championship games at 2 p.m. The losers will play again at 12:30 p.m. against the winners of the third- vs fourth-place games at 11 a.m.

Six North Okanagan rinks will compete in the women’s division against three squads from Kelowna. The North Okanagan teams include: Armstrong’s Dianne Mouncey/Deb McLaughlin; Kathy Saul-Fowler/Louise Burton: Sheron Sears/Carol Heinrichs; Caroline Heinrichs/Jenny Anderson; Enderby’s Carole Knopp/Evelyn Tattersall; and Betty Zarowny/Sandra Farynuk.

Five of the seven teams in the open division are from the North Okanagan, including Armstrong’s Jake Konrad/Rick Criss; Derrell Sears/John Campbell; Tim Smith/Chris Pieper; Bill Fowler/Wayne Heinrichs; and Vernon’s Al Wejr/Jack Prokopetz.

They will be joined by teams from Salmon Arm and Prince George.

