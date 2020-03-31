Backline pair named Vernon Vipers’ unsung heroes

The Vernon Vipers continued handing out their year-end awards Tuesday, honouring a goalie and a defenceman as the team’s Unsung Hero.
The award is split between netminder Reilly Herbst and blueliner Christian Felton.
“The difference between winning and losing can be a fine line, said the team on its Twitter feed, where they have been announcing one award winner per day over a two-week span. “When it comes to the intangibles of the game these two players have it in spades.”
To recap, award winners so far include:
Top Scorer: Matt Kowalski;
Bill Brown Academic Excellence: JoJo Tanaka-Campbell;
Most Sportsmanlike: Connor Sleeth;
Rienie Holland Community Service: Landon Fuller, Connor Marritt;
Wayne Buck Memorial Award: Trey Taylor;
Most Improved Player: Tanaka-Campbell;
Blueliners Academic Scholarship: Fuller;
Unsung Hero: Reilly Herbst, Christian Felton.
Due to COVID-19 and the closure of Kal Tire Place North, the Vipers have postponed their spring camp set for April 24-26. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
