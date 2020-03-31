Vernon Vipers defenceman Christian Felton (6, left) and goalie Reilly Herbst (being crashed into by Brett Rylance of the Chilliwack Chiefs) have been named the Vipers’ Unsung Heroes for 2019-20. (Morning Star - file photo)

Backline pair named Vernon Vipers’ unsung heroes

Goalie, defenceman honoured as BCHL team continues handing out year-end awards

The Vernon Vipers continued handing out their year-end awards Tuesday, honouring a goalie and a defenceman as the team’s Unsung Hero.

The award is split between netminder Reilly Herbst and blueliner Christian Felton.

“The difference between winning and losing can be a fine line, said the team on its Twitter feed, where they have been announcing one award winner per day over a two-week span. “When it comes to the intangibles of the game these two players have it in spades.”

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers playoff run shelved amid coronavirus concerns

To recap, award winners so far include:

Top Scorer: Matt Kowalski;

Bill Brown Academic Excellence: JoJo Tanaka-Campbell;

Most Sportsmanlike: Connor Sleeth;

Rienie Holland Community Service: Landon Fuller, Connor Marritt;

Wayne Buck Memorial Award: Trey Taylor;

Most Improved Player: Tanaka-Campbell;

Blueliners Academic Scholarship: Fuller;

Unsung Hero: Reilly Herbst, Christian Felton.

Due to COVID-19 and the closure of Kal Tire Place North, the Vipers have postponed their spring camp set for April 24-26. It will be rescheduled at a later date.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Vipers tweet out award winners

Just Posted

Vernon centre keeping self-isolating seniors fed through COVID-19

Schubert Centre says donations will be needed to continue its expanded Meals on Wheels program

Backline pair named Vernon Vipers’ unsung heroes

Goalie, defenceman honoured as BCHL team continues handing out year-end awards

COVID-19: Vernon restaurant group forecasts 90% revenue loss for eateries

Pretium Restaurant Group stays positive as coronavirus pandemic affects businesses big and small

COVID-19: Vernon council to consider suspending metered parking

Special meeting of council to re-examine paid parking amid pandemic

Armstrong safe from space invasion

String of lights in night sky likely Musk’s Starlink satellite

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

BREAKING: Outbreak of COVID-19 among temporary foreign workers at West Kelowna business

Workers at Bylands Nurseries Ltd. will remain in quarantine on the property

Summerland Earth Week events affected by COVID-19

Individual focus rather than group activities during pandemic

No laws in B.C. to force businesses to offer refunds, even during a pandemic

Black Press Media talks to Consumer Protection BC on how to navigate during COVID-19

10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

COVID-19 essential workers can apply for B.C. pre-school child care

Parent referral opens, providers offered emergency funding

Most abiding by COVID-19 rules, back fines, arrests of those who aren’t: poll

But 64 per cent said they’ve personally witnessed people not respecting the measures

Walkers, grocery store customers courteous with physical distancing in B.C.

Some cyclists also acknowledge each other and walkers as well on a wide trail

Valleydrive 2020 moves online due to COVID-19

The fundraiser supports the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Most Read