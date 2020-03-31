Backline pair named Vernon Vipers’ unsung heroes

Vernon Vipers defenceman Christian Felton (6, left) and goalie Reilly Herbst (being crashed into by Brett Rylance of the Chilliwack Chiefs) have been named the Vipers’ Unsung Heroes for 2019-20. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Vernon Vipers continued handing out their year-end awards Tuesday, honouring a goalie and a defenceman as the team’s Unsung Hero.

The award is split between netminder Reilly Herbst and blueliner Christian Felton.

“The difference between winning and losing can be a fine line, said the team on its Twitter feed, where they have been announcing one award winner per day over a two-week span. “When it comes to the intangibles of the game these two players have it in spades.”

The difference between winning and losing can be a fine line. When it comes to the intangibles of the game these two players have it in spades. Block a shot, kill a penalty, or make a save the winners of the Unsung Hero Award are Reilly Herbst and Christian Felton#OneGoal pic.twitter.com/2eBM5yV3gI — VernonVipers (@VernonVipers) March 31, 2020

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers playoff run shelved amid coronavirus concerns

To recap, award winners so far include:

Top Scorer: Matt Kowalski;

Bill Brown Academic Excellence: JoJo Tanaka-Campbell;

Most Sportsmanlike: Connor Sleeth;

Rienie Holland Community Service: Landon Fuller, Connor Marritt;

Wayne Buck Memorial Award: Trey Taylor;

Most Improved Player: Tanaka-Campbell;

Blueliners Academic Scholarship: Fuller;

Unsung Hero: Reilly Herbst, Christian Felton.

Due to COVID-19 and the closure of Kal Tire Place North, the Vipers have postponed their spring camp set for April 24-26. It will be rescheduled at a later date.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHL