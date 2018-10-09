Bantam Vernon Vipers fall

Westside 5 Vernon 4 in Rep hockey

The Vernon Sun Valley Sports Source For Sports Vipers fell 5-4 to the West Kelowna Warriors in their Okanagan Mainline Bantam Tier 2 Hockey Association season opener Saturday at Kal Tire Place North.

After spotting West Kelowna a couple of goals early in the first, Vernon battled back with a pair of goals late in the frame. Richard Burdon put the Vipers on the board when he buried a feed from Danny McClennan. Ryder Denys also assisted on the play.

RELATED: Bantam Vipers record split

RELATED: Vernon battling to save Rep hockey teams

Less than a minute later, Cash Anderson sniped another from the slot with Braden Schwacrzle and Bennett Kuhnlein assisting.

Vernon then got goals from Colton Fleming, with Kuhnlein and Anderson assisting, then another late in the third by McClennan, with assists to Gord Squires and Burdon. Austin Seibel battled hard in goal.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Victoria Grizzly forward commits to UConn Huskies

Just Posted

North Okanagan advance voting begins Wednesday

Communities from Vernon to Enderby can vote ahead of Oct. 20 municipal elections

Bantam Vernon Vipers fall

Westside 5 Vernon 4 in Rep hockey

North Okanagan forums dot short week

Enderby, Vernon hosting forums for mayoral, council, school board and regional district candidates

Vernon-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

Vernon group wants Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Kamloops-Okanagan dairy farmers unhappy with USMCA deal

Kamloops-Okanagan Dairy Association encourages consumers to look for blue cow logo on dairy products

Your morning news in 90: Oct. 9, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Okanagan Screen Arts film about life’s second chances

Juliet, Naked screens Oct. 15 at the Vernon Towne Cinema

VIDEO: Injured B.C. bear cub rescued Thanksgiving weekend

Conservation officer and bear expert urge residents to better manage attractants

54 houses evacuated in small B.C. community following a slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

Around the BCHL: Victoria Grizzly forward commits to UConn Huskies

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Kelowna veteran’s association struggles with dwindling membership

Like many veteran’s associations, the aging population leaves the Kelowna Naval Veterans Association desperate for new members.

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Most Read