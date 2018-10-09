Bantam Vernon Vipers fall

The Vernon Sun Valley Sports Source For Sports Vipers fell 5-4 to the West Kelowna Warriors in their Okanagan Mainline Bantam Tier 2 Hockey Association season opener Saturday at Kal Tire Place North.

After spotting West Kelowna a couple of goals early in the first, Vernon battled back with a pair of goals late in the frame. Richard Burdon put the Vipers on the board when he buried a feed from Danny McClennan. Ryder Denys also assisted on the play.

RELATED: Bantam Vipers record split

RELATED: Vernon battling to save Rep hockey teams

Less than a minute later, Cash Anderson sniped another from the slot with Braden Schwacrzle and Bennett Kuhnlein assisting.

Vernon then got goals from Colton Fleming, with Kuhnlein and Anderson assisting, then another late in the third by McClennan, with assists to Gord Squires and Burdon. Austin Seibel battled hard in goal.

@VernonNews

sports@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.