Fulton Secondary is looking for coaches for the girl’s teams for the upcoming season

The Fulton Maroons are looking for coaches for the school’s girl’s basketball teams. (Morning Star - file photo)

Fulton Secondary is looking for girls basketball coaches for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

The season runs from mid-November to mid-February.

Please contact Fulton Athletic Director Mike Scheller at 250-550-0263, or mscheller@sd22.bc.ca for more information.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.