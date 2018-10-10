Basketball referees required in Vernon

Longtime high school basketball officials Jim Inglis and Chris Lynch are looking for new recruits. (Morning Star File)

Another high school basketball season, another lack of qualified officials.

“It’s same old story,” said Vernon Basketball Officials Association (VBOA) allocator Jim Inglis. “The VBOA once again could really use help in our effort to recruit new referees as our numbers continue to decline.”

In an effort to begin this process, Inglis and the VBOA are holding an introduction to refereeing session Sunday, Oct 21 at 2 p.m. at Kalamalka Secondary Gym.

“We will have experienced officials on hand to answer questions and explain the easy process of becoming an official and earning some extra cash while helping Vernon athletes,” said Inglis. “They can contact me evenings at 250-308-8469 or by email at jr21maroon@gmail.com.”

If you are a quick thinker, possess patience and have a little bit of thick skin, then Inglis wants a call. He and fellow longtime referee Chris Lynch retired from working games last year.

“Due to many factors, our numbers have dwindled,” said Inglis, who coached senior girls at Fulton for decades before retiring from teaching a few years ago. “Work has affected some partially and others have had to move from town and these were some of our senior and up and coming best officials, Injuries and age have brought on reduced schedules and retirement and we have several, like myself at 65, who is now on a year-by-year basis even while taking on a reduced workload.”

Here is what people need to have and know to get involved.

* An interest in the game (previous knowledge and playing experience an asset but totally unnecessary.

* Previous officiating in another sport likewise an asset but not required at all. The association offers the following assistance:

* Training and instruction with experienced mentors to help you break in at low-pressure game levels.

* No definite commitment to work every week although regular assignments are an expectation.

* Game pay depending on the level of game officiated

* A learning program that does not hurry you beyond what you are ready to attempt.

* Preseason education sessions mid-October to mid-November.