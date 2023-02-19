Basketball skills on the rise this March break

The grade school camps will run for five days during the break, promising detailed skills training

Kyle Kooger, the owner of Rise Basketball, has put on numerous camps throughout the years. (Contributed)

If you are looking to raise your basketball skill level during the school break, you are in luck.

Rise Basketball is hosting two camps over spring break (March 20-24) for grade school kids, in an effort to further their basketball development.

The Grade 5-8 camp will consist of 90 minutes of detailed skills training and 90 minutes of competitive play. An emphasis will be placed on key techniques and principles on both sides of the court, including how to attack a defence and finish at the hoop.

The Grade 9-12 camp will follow a similar pattern, with an emphasis placed on mindset development, as well as learning to be more creative and effective as an individual player, while learning positive habits to bring to the defensive end of the court.

Both camps will run five days, March 20-24. the Grade 5-8 program will be from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m, while the high school (Grades 9-12) camp will commence from 12:30-3:30 p.m. They cost $165 and will take place at Vernon Christian School.

Rise Basketball was founded by Kyle Kooger, a former Trinity Western University player and high school coach. He has been running weekly academy development and community basketball programs in the fall winter months since moving from the Lower Mainland two years ago.

“My biggest thing is trying to instill some confidence in kids so that they can teach themselves to become better players individually by focusing on the details that we go over and putting in the time and energy to get better within our sessions and elsewhere,” Kooger said.

For more information on the programs and to register your child, please visit rise-fast.com/rise-basketball.

