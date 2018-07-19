While the 40th annual BC Summer Games officially begin on Friday morning in Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley, the opening ceremonies kicked off the four-day event Thursday evening at Laketown Ranch.
Local dancers, musicians, pipes and drums inspired, delighted and entertained not only the athletes, but the hundreds of parents, coaches, officials and volunteers.
“Our volunteers have been hard at work for months planning all aspects of the opening ceremonies to create lifetime memories,” said Jennifer Woike, President Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.
“To make this a truly community event, the opening ceremony is free for everyone to attend – regardless of their involvement with the Games.”
Some of the local amateur performers included:
- Judy Hogg Dancers
- Steps Ahead Dance Academy Dancers
- O’Brien Dancers
- Carlson Dance Stomp Crew
- Little Miss C’s (from Carlson School of Dance)
- Carlos Rush (from Carlson School of Dance)
- DDT Drumline
Check out some of the other sights and sounds from the Games’ opening ceremonies.
|Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Just Posted
Search and Rescue home sought
Alternate approval process being used to borrow $3.5 million for Vernon society
Okanagan residents urged to FireSmart their homes
Regional District of North Okanagan available to help neighbourhoods and groups achieve FireSmart practices
Coldstream standoff defendant faces sentencing hearing
Kelly Blake Torvik’s matter moved to judicial case manager’s office to set sentencing date
Search underway for missing Lumby man
John Keeley is believed to have been kayaking in Mabel Lake near Lumby.
Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts breaks fundraising record for Vernon Gallery
More than $62,000 raised for Vernon Public Art Gallery through annual event
BC Games: Opening Ceremony from Laketown Ranch
Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials
On the street: Kelowna reacts to 2018 wildfires
BC Wildfire is working with local departments to battle multiple blazes near Kelowna.
World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify
Democrats had asked translator to testify about Trump’s lengthy conversation with Putin in Helsinki
No decision on B.C. school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial
The BC Review Board could not determine whether Gabriel Klein, 21, is fit to stand trial
Update: Size of large fire near Keremeos unknown
Two significant fires are burning in the Lower Similkameen, smoke can be seen as far away as Osoyoos
Volunteers volunteer to play Armstrong event
Valley First Music in the Park is proud to announce that Volunteers will be playing Friday, July 27.
Man shot dead in Oliver home
RCMP major crime unit investigating after 58-year-old man was shot and killed
Most Read