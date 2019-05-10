BC Hockey selects 60 players for U16 provincial camp in Shawnigan Lake

Players were invited to attend the U16 provincial camp based on their performance at the U16 BC Cup held in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

BC Hockey has announced the 60 players selected for the male U16 provincial camp, which will be held in Shawnigan Lake, B.C.

The players were invited to attend the camp based on their performance at the U16 BC Cup held in Salmon Arm on April 17-21. Team BC is the defending champion of the Western Hockey League (WHL) Cup, which features male U16 teams from Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Rosters have been announced for the Male U16 Provincial Camp in Shawnigan Lake: https://t.co/s5oTPVENjv pic.twitter.com/Bki5n9xXma — Male U16 Team BC (@BCHockey_MU16BC) May 9, 2019

The camp will run from July 29 to August 3 and includes on and off-ice activities, introducing the Program of Excellence (POE) athletes to the most up-to-date information and concepts as they relate to both national and international levels of hockey.

Read more: Regional BC Hockey Centre to open in Salmon Arm

Read more: Four Salmon Arm hockey players picked for BC Cup

The BC Hockey Male POE was introduced in 1980 with the mandate to systematically identify and train the province’s elite-level players for high-performance hockey events. The program started in the 1980s with the overall objective to increase the chances of athletes from B.C. to compete provincially, regionally, nationally and internationally with the ultimate goal being selected to Hockey Canada’s National Junior or National Senior Team.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter