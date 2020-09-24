BCHL hockey is back with announcement of Okanagan Cup

BCHL hockey is back in the Okanagan and while you won’t be able to hoot and holler from the stands, you will be able to catch the action live from the comfort of your couch.

On Tuesday, the West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club announced the launch of the Okanagan Cup, a two-month tournament that will feature Okanagan’s four teams.

The tournament will run from Sept. 25 through Nov. 14 and will consist of a total of 27 games featuring the West Kelowna Warriors, Salmon Arm Silverbacks, Vernon Vipers and Penticton Vees. The schedule will feature two sets of home-and-home action as each team will face-off against one another for four games. The games will take place on Fridays and Saturdays with each team playing a total of 12 games.

“We are very excited to be back playing games again and not just exhibition games, these are meaningful games”, said Warriors president Chris Laurie.

“The Okanagan Cup will have four strong rivals competing hard for a unique title. It is unfortunate our fans won’t be permitted in the building to support our team, but all of our games will be broadcasted online on HockeyTV and some on Shaw TV. Game highlights will be posted on our website and social media platforms following the games.”

The opening face-off will commence on Friday, Sept. 25 with the Vernon Vipers taking on the Warriors and the Penticton Vees taking battling the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. The final weekend of play will commence on Saturday, Nov. 7, followed by a weekend of the semi-final and final action, beginning Friday, Nov.13th. The championship game will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Fans can expect to view all games on HockeyTV and can listen in for free on radio streams. Also, all four organizations are excited to showcase their players on Shaw.

The Warriors complete schedule is as follows:

