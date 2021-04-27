BCHL pod season will end without playoffs

With COVID restrictions still hampering the league, the Fred Page Cup won’t be awarded in 2021

It felt like it took forever for the BCHL to fight through COVID restrictions to get a season in, and the league has now confirmed 2020-21 will end quietly without any playoffs.

Once the 16 participating teams (minus Wenatchee and Langley) play their final games, that’ll be it.

“Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in the province and the challenges that changing cohorts would have presented, the league determined it was not feasible to conduct a postseason,” the league announced in an April 27 news release.

The league’s championship trophy, the Fred Page Cup, will not be awarded in 2021 and traditional league awards will not be handed out either.

RELATED: BCHL submits notice to withdraw membership from CJHL

RELATED: BCHL stays tight-lipped about reasons for leaving CJHL

“Since we were shut down in November, our priority was to provide our athletes with an opportunity to showcase themselves to NCAA coaches and NHL scouts.” said BCHL Executive Director Steven Cocker. “We are thrilled that we were able to reward our players for all of the hard work they put in during what was a difficult and challenging season. We look forward to returning to a more normal schedule next year and once again crowning a BCHL champion.”

All BCHL teams have between six and eight games left to play, with the Nanaimo Clippers and Alberni Valley Bulldogs facing off in the league’s final game on May 11.

There will be some recognition for the top teams and players from the POD season. The top team from each of the five pods (based on points or point percentage, if there’s a difference in the number of games played) will earn championship status. Individual awards will be given to the MVP, top defenceman, top goalie, top rookie and top scorer in each pod.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

BCHLchilliwack

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Vipers take big bite out of Warriors
Next story
Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Just Posted

Similar to those coming to Armstrong residents in May, Vernon is getting garbage carts this August. (Brooke Hovey photo)
New garbage carts could carry future composting in Vernon

City rolling out automated collection bins this August, which could lead to organic bins too

West Kelowna Warriors forward Tyson Jugnauth (left) tries to check Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor during the Snakes’ 9-0 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Monday, April 26, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers take big bite out of Warriors

James Porter Jr. records second straight shutout as Vernon blanks West Kelowna 9-0 in BCHL pod play

A conceptual drawing shows what the sani-station will look like at Kin Racetrack. (City of Vernon)
Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack

Old site closed, Landing location vetoed, Kin a temporary location

The Boarding House Cafe recently extended a patio in downtown Vernon. (Contributed)
Closure of Vernon’s ‘Main Street’ may face roadblock

Other businesses express concern to councillor that they were not consulted

April’s Full Pink Moon over Kelowna on April 26. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: April’s Full Pink Moon and Moonquakes

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Wayne and his dog Singer went from being homeless in Penticton to having his own Winnebago thanks to a caring group of strangers who wanted to make a difference. (Contributed photos)
Penticton helps a man and his dog go from homeless to happy in a Winnebago

$17k was raised in 7 days for Wayne and Singer, with Wayne giving most of the money back

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A Canadian man is awaiting his next court date from across the border after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly trying to enter the U.S. in a kayak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta man accused of entering U.S. in kayak, running from border officer

Edmonton man arrested after an eight-kilometre chase

AP Hovasse has been planting flags in piles of dog poop around the Lower Mainland. (AP Hovasse photo)
B.C. man flagging dog-poop bags discarded along trails

AP Hovasse sticks miniature flags bearing angry message in bags left by irresponsible owners

Most Read