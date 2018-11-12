Alex Newhook maintains point lead after the first game of the new year against the Capitals.

BCHL’ers on NHL Central Scouting player’s to watch list

The list includes seven current BCHL skaters

Seven BCHL players are listed on the National Hockey League Central Scouting updated player’s to watch list.

On Monday, NHL Central Scouting released the list as a prelude to the 2019 NHL draft. The list includes seven current BCHL skaters, the same as the initial list released in October.

Central Scouting grades the draft prospects into three categories: A (first-round candidates), B (second or third-round candidates) and C (fourth, fifth or sixth-round candidates).

The 2017-18 Canadian Junior Hockey League rookie of the year, Alex Newhook (Victoria Grizzlies), is the top-ranked BCHL player with an A grade.

Newhook currently leads all BCHL players in points with 35 (12 goals and 23 assists) in 23 games.

Receiving B grades are Massimo Rizzo (Penticton Vees) and Layton Ahac (Prince George Spruce Kings).

After missing a good chunk of the beginning of the season due to injury, Rizzo has eight assists in six games since his return on Oct. 27. Ahac has registered 13 assists in 23 games.

BCHL’ers with C grades include Harrison Blaisdell (Chilliwack Chiefs), Ethan Leyh (Langley Rivermen), Alex Swetlikoff (Vernon Vipers) and Alexander Campbell (Victoria Grizzlies).

