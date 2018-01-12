Nate Benn competes for the Vortex in a Prince George Long Track Interclub outdoor meet. (Photo Submitted)

Benn big on outdoors

Inside or outside, Nate Benn of the Vernon Vortex is comfortable.

Benn, 13, was the sole Vortex member to make the trek to Prince George for the Long Track Interclub outdoor speed skating meet last weekend.

With almost perfect weather conditions, Benn showed he was meant to be there by winning his initial heats comfortably. After a slip at the start of his 300-metre final, Benn showed his power by pushing back through the entire pack for the win, setting a new personal best time.

Benn, a Grade 8 Seaton student, also set a PB in his 500-m event, again leading the pack. The most impressive race was his 1,500-m, where he beat the competition by a quarter lap, also setting a new PB.

Next up for the Vortex team is the Alberta Long Track Championships in Calgary this weekend, a warmup meet for the B.C. Long Track Championships next weekend in Fort St. John.

The Vortex carry sponsorship from: Sproing Creative, Manulife Financial, Mackenzie Financial, Interior Savings and Tolko. For more information on how to join this dynamic club, visit their website at: vernonspeedskatingclub@gmail.com

