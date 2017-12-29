Participants from the first heat of the Mixed Team Relay take off during the Regional Biathlon Race at Sovereign Lake. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Biathlon event goes big

Sovereign Lake’s Biathlon Regional Fun Race and B.C. Winter Games Biathlon Qualifier were a hit

The Sovereign Lake Nordic Club’s Biathlon Regional Fun Race and B.C. Winter Games Biathlon Qualifier Competition earlier this month was a huge success.

“We received much positive feedback from the biathletes and their teams, complimenting us on the excellent job that we did,” said race director Laureen Dusik. “The biathletes all had a lot of fun and got some great early season competition under their belts. For many of the biathletes, it was their first ever competition and we gave them a very positive experience.

“We couldn’t have asked for better conditions or for better volunteers to showcase our club and the quality of event that we can provide. All of your hard work and efforts, big and small, made this event the great success that it was. Thanks so much to each and every one of you.”

