Big games from Vernon player boost UBCO women’s hoops

Kelsey Falk has pair of double-doubles as Heat take two of three exhibition games in Alberta

Vernon’s Kelsey Falk had a pair of huge games for the UBCO Heat as the women’s basketball team went 2-1 in three pre-season games in Alberta. (UBCO photo)

Vernon’s Kelsey Falk is a big fan of playing basketball in Alberta.

The former Vernon Panthers standout had a pair of double-doubles – nothing to do with a coffee beverage from a certain Canadian outlet – to help the UBC Okanagan Heat go 2-1 in three pre-season contests in the province next door.

On Friday night, Oct. 15, the Heat women fell 77-75 to the Alberta Pandas of Edmonton before knocking off the Grant MacEwan University Griffins of Edmonton 88-79 on Saturday and Calgary’s Mount Royal Cougars 65-61 on Sunday.

“This weekend was everything we wanted and needed,” said head coach Bobby Mitchell, former bench boss of the Panthers, on the results. “We were put in many situations that we will grow from as we get ready for the regular season.”

Taking on the Pandas in a contest that was a measuring stick for the Heat, UBCO put up a good fight but ultimately fell two points short.

Falk led the way with a double-double for the Heat, posting 12 points and 14 rebounds while her sister Brianna and second-year forward Jaeli Ibbetson of Kelowna both finished with 16 points.

In Saturday’s victory over MacEwan, the game was all about the play of Kelsey Falk. The 5-foot-10 guard had a monster performance as she dropped a game-high 25 points to go along with an incredible 20 rebounds, earning her second double-double in as many days.

Ibbetson also posted a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds, to go along with five assists, as the pair dominated on both ends of the floor.

On Sunday, the Heat rested some players but still managed to come away with the victory over the Cougars.

Rookie guard Lauren Foullong of Kelowna was the team’s leading scorer finishing with 15 points, including shoot 5-for-8 from beyond the three-point arc. Ibbetson once again hit double figures, finishing with 15 points while Abby Smith of Winnipeg finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Heat will welcome the Winnipeg Wesmen, one of the top teams in the country, to Kelowna for a pair of home games to close out their preseason schedule.

The first game will tip-off Friday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. at the Gymnasium on UBCO’s campus with the second game going on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.

