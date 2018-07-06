Big turnout for Hoops and Hustle

Instructor Mitch Goodwin demonstrates a dribbling drill in front of Maddison Messner, 12, at Hoops and Hustle camp Friday at Fulton. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

School’s out but more than 80 teenagers went to Fulton Secondary’s gym for some early-summer basics.

Math, English and Geography were replaced by Dribbling 101, Jump Shots 202 and Zone Defence 303.

The students were all smiles at Hoops and Hustle, in its 33rd year at Fulton. Head instructor is Dale Olson.

“Both these guys, Mitch and Landry, did a great job all week,” said Olson, moments before taking attendance at the afternoon pro camp Friday.

Former Pleasant Valley Saint Mitch Goodwin, who went on to success with the UBC Okanagan Heat, was joined by former Heat teammate Landry Ndayitwayeko of Windsor, Ont., at the five-day camp.

A graduate of Kelowna Secondary, Goodwin was recruited by numerous universities across Canada is choosing to stay home and play hoops on a scholarship. After graduating from UBCO last year, he is now a full-time coach and director for the Junior Heat Basketball Club in Kelowna.

Ndayitwayeko played at Algonquin College Thunder in Pembroke, Ont. for two years and then spent one season with the Lakeland College Rustlers in Lloydminster, Alta. before moving to the Heat in 2012. He became head director of the Junior Heat in 2015, a program with 150 athletes.

Olson played for the University of Victoria Vikings under Ken Shields (also coached Team Canada) and has been teaching at Fulton for 24 years, and involved in Hoops and Hustle for 30 years.

RELATED

Goodwin booked for North Okanagan Hoops and Hustle

@VernonNews

sports@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.