Instructor Mitch Goodwin demonstrates a dribbling drill in front of Maddison Messner, 12, at Hoops and Hustle camp Friday at Fulton. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Big turnout for Hoops and Hustle

Basketball camp in its 33rd year at Fulton

School’s out but more than 80 teenagers went to Fulton Secondary’s gym for some early-summer basics.

Math, English and Geography were replaced by Dribbling 101, Jump Shots 202 and Zone Defence 303.

The students were all smiles at Hoops and Hustle, in its 33rd year at Fulton. Head instructor is Dale Olson.

“Both these guys, Mitch and Landry, did a great job all week,” said Olson, moments before taking attendance at the afternoon pro camp Friday.

Former Pleasant Valley Saint Mitch Goodwin, who went on to success with the UBC Okanagan Heat, was joined by former Heat teammate Landry Ndayitwayeko of Windsor, Ont., at the five-day camp.

A graduate of Kelowna Secondary, Goodwin was recruited by numerous universities across Canada is choosing to stay home and play hoops on a scholarship. After graduating from UBCO last year, he is now a full-time coach and director for the Junior Heat Basketball Club in Kelowna.

Ndayitwayeko played at Algonquin College Thunder in Pembroke, Ont. for two years and then spent one season with the Lakeland College Rustlers in Lloydminster, Alta. before moving to the Heat in 2012. He became head director of the Junior Heat in 2015, a program with 150 athletes.

Olson played for the University of Victoria Vikings under Ken Shields (also coached Team Canada) and has been teaching at Fulton for 24 years, and involved in Hoops and Hustle for 30 years.

RELATED

Goodwin booked for North Okanagan Hoops and Hustle

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Drayson Truscott, left, and Riley Cormier work a tough dribbling drill at the Hoops and Hustle basketball camp Friday at Fulton. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Previous story
North Valley gymnasts medal

Just Posted

Globetrotters in Kelowna for World Water Day

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill.”

Motorcycle crash closes Old Kamloops Road

Crews on scene of second motorcycle crash Friday

Hazmat incident closes Vernon’s Peanut Pool

Popular attraction expected to be reopened Saturday

Vernon RCMP save overdose victim

Armed with naloxene, Vernon North Okanagan officers able to save man

Community Futures North Okanagan announces new Loans Coordinator

Vernon’s Scot McNair joins the team

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

So far so good for wildfires in Okanagan-Shuswap

More lightning predicted tonight, then increasingly high temperatures over next five days

Big turnout for Hoops and Hustle

Basketball camp in its 33rd year at Fulton

North Valley gymnasts medal

Ogopogo Invitational in Kelowna

Penticton woman facing 77 charges after arrest in Airdrie, Alta.

A search of Stephany Heppner’s car yielded items like suspected fentanyl and fraudulent documents

B.C. man who sexually abused 13 girls sentenced to 16 years

The former Yukon man pleaded guilty to 25 charges, including sexual interference, last year

Salmon Arm police cleared of wrongdoing in arrest that injured man

Police watchdog finds RCMP officer acted appropriately when arresting man whose knee was broken

‘Missing’ B.C. man posts on Instagram saying he and son are safe in Italy

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik were reported missing in Port Alberni this week

Applications open for B.C. child care construction fund

Non-profits, school districts eligible for full cost of new spaces

Most Read