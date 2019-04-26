Big White to host first snowboardcross world cup in Canada since 2013

Big White Ski Resort has been tagged to host the first snowboardcross world cup in Canada since 2013.

The Barrels and Berns Snowboardcross World Cup comes to the Okanagan January 2020. In its inaugural Okanagan debut, the world cup will feature both individual events as well as team events.

“Way back when, we were one of the first resorts in Canada to embrace snowboarding. We built TELUS Park and we welcomed the snowboard fraternity to one of the only dedicated super pipes and dedicated snowboardcross courses in Canada,” said Big White’s Michael J. Ballingall.

“Now we will roll out the red carpet and welcome the world as we proudly host a World Cup Snowboardcross next year.”

Tess Critchlow, current national champion and top Canadian finisher at the 2018 Olympics, grew up riding at Big White.

“It will mean a lot to compete in our home country again, and even more at my home mountain. I think it will be a super exciting atmosphere up at Big White during the races,” said Critchlow.

“Big White and B.C. in general is such a beautiful place and has so much to offer. It’s easy to fall in love with the breathtaking views, vibrant food scene and friendly culture. I think competitors and viewers alike will really enjoy being here for the event.”

The event is a part of the Canada Snowboard World Cup Snowboard Tour, which will be the only nation worldwide to host a world cup in all Olympic andParalympic disciplines in 2020.

The world cup runs at Big White Jan. 20 to 27, 2020.

