Morning Star - file photo

Blaeser slashes Ribbons’ bats in Vernon beer league baseball

Kalvin Blaeser goes distance as Sleeman’s Pirates double Pabst Blue Ribbons 12-6 in OSBL

The Sleeman Pirates got their revenge on the Pabst Blue Ribbons in the lone Okanagan Spring Baseball League match-up.

OSBL rookie Kalvin Blaeser went the distance on the mound for the Pirates in his pitching debut, helped out by the offence in a 12-6 romp.

The Pirates jumped out to an early lead thanks to a Dan Braddick RBI triple in the first, and the Pirates cashed in six runs on Blue Ribbons’ starter Al Rutherford, helped in part by some shabby defence on crucial outs.

READ ALSO: Brewers walk off Pirates in Vernon beer league baseball

Brandon Welfing crushed a double to the opposite field, driving in a run to pad the lead.

Geoff Cleaveley pitched 3 innings of relief for the Ribbons, giving up two runs and striking out six.

The Blue Ribbons tried to mount a come-back in the sixth, led off by a bunt single from Branden Andersen, but fell short.

OSBL action resumes on Friday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m. with the Blue Ribbons taking on the Okanagan Spring Brewers at Marshall Field.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
