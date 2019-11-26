Bombers Spiring makes history as 1st woman to have name engraved on Grey Cup

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Adam Bighill hoists the Grey Cup as the team arrives at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport on Monday, November 25, 2019 after winning the Grey Cup Sunday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski Winnipeg will be hosting a parade on Nov. 26, 2019 to celebrate the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Grey Cup win. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS) Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Adam Bighill celebrates winning the 107th Grey Cup against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Andrew Harris celebrates winning the 107th Grey Cup against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, November 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol As Winnipeg Blue Bombers board chair Dayna Spiring, right, the first woman to be put on the Grey Cup, looks on, quarterback Zach Collaros, left, takes a photo with a fan before the parade as Winnipeggers crowd the downtown streets Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, to celebrate the end of a Grey Cup drought that lasted almost three decades. The city is hosting a parade this afternoon after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won their 11th Grey Cup with a 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Dayna Spiring never expected to have her name engraved on the Grey Cup when she joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ board of directors five years ago.

She was even more surprised to find out last week that having her name etched onto the CFL championship trophy would make history.

Spiring, who worked her way up to Chair of the Board this January, became the first woman to have her name appear on the Grey Cup after the Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the title game on Sunday.

“It’s surprising in a lot of ways and it’s about time in a lot of ways,” Spiring said Tuesday in a phone interview with The Canadian Press, moments after addressing a crowd at the Bombers championship rally in Winnipeg.

“I knew in January that I was the first woman to chair the Winnipeg Football Club. … But I watch now and Edmonton has a woman (Janice Agrios) who is chair of their organization, so you see the tides turning and you see the fact that opportunities do exist.

“And I think it’s on women to stand up and take their place there.”

Spiring, born in Brandon, Man., moved to Winnipeg at age 11 and grew up watching the Blue Bombers.

She joined the team’s board of directors upon the urging of former Chair David Asper — who Spiring called “an iconic Winnipegger” — through a public nomination process in 2015.

“I was honoured but also a little bit hesitant and I said to David: ‘I’m never going to be able to tell you who should be quarterback on this team,’” Spiring said. ”And he laughed and said ‘we have enough people to tell us that. We need you on the board for your business skills’ … so I took him up on that.”

READ MORE: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

The Bombers finished the 2019 regular season in third place in the West, and had to get past the division-best Saskatchewan Roughriders to earn their spot in the Grey Cup.

They then dismantled the league-best Tiger-Cats 33-12 in the championship game Sunday in Calgary, snapping a 29-year Grey Cup drought.

Spiring learned last Thursday from Jeff McWhinney, the keeper of the Cup, that her name would be engraved on the trophy if Winnipeg won.

“He was at an event that I was at and he said: ‘Dayna, do you know what happens if the Bombers win on Sunday?’ And I kinda laughed and said ‘yeah, we’re going to be Grey Cup champions and it’ll be great,’” Spiring said. ”And then he told me that I would be the first woman to have her name engraved on the Grey Cup and I got goosebumps.

“He said: ‘for everyone who has daughters that are playing flag football, this changes the game for them,’ and I could see that it was meaningful for him. Just seeing the emotion in him reinforced it for me and it was a pretty special moment.”

The Grey Cup engraving policy for a community-owned CFL team includes the names of the president, GM, coach and players as well as the Chair of the Board.

Spiring, who also serves as the President and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, is the second woman to chair a CFL team after Jo-Anne Polak held that position with the Ottawa Rough Riders from 1989 to 1991.

Spiring was at McMahon Stadium Sunday night to watch the 107th Grey Cup. And while she got to hoist the trophy on the field afterwards, she said she was thinking more of the team victory in that moment.

“I was thrilled for all those players who had worked so hard and played with a gear that I had never seen them play with before,” she said. “And then I was so proud to be able to come back to Winnipeg to celebrate with this city because 29 years is too long to wait for a championship.

“This is our time and it is completely amazing to be a part of it.”

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.