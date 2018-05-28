Bombers take down Panthers

The Five Star Awards Bombers capped a busy weekend by sweeping the Prostock Panthers 14-7 and 16-10 in Vernon Pee Wee A baseball action Sunday at Creekside Park.

Red-hot hitting and base running by Adam Hansen, Haillee Nickel, Jaxson Harper, and Mike Huss helped keep the pressure on the Panther pitchers in Game 1. Luke Walsh pitched a solid three innings, while Hunter Johnstone went one inning and allowed one run and Connor Jones shut the door with two perfect innings, striking out five.

In Game 2, Logan Killingbeck and James Helfrick combined to shine on the Five Star hill.

Jaden Mckim went 2-for-2, while Jones, Hunter Johnstone and Killingbeck each reached base in all three plate appearances. Helfrick hit a triple with the bases loaded, while Brayden Shwarzelle, Connor Johnson and Simon Turnbull also hit the ball well. Jones finished the game with a stellar snag at shortstop off a hardliner by the Panthers’ smash-hitting Brayden Shwarzelle.

On Saturday at Creekside Park, the Vernon Bombers dropped a doubleheader to Salmon Arm, falling 22-7 and 16-11.

Salmon Arm blew open a tight second game by scoring five runs in their last at-bats and holding the Bombers to one run in their half of the inning.

Jones and Hansen each reached base six times in the twin-bill, while Killingbeck got on five times and hard-hitting Alyna Huss went 4-for-8.