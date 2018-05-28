Bombers take down Panthers

Vernon Pee Wee A baseball twinbill

The Five Star Awards Bombers capped a busy weekend by sweeping the Prostock Panthers 14-7 and 16-10 in Vernon Pee Wee A baseball action Sunday at Creekside Park.

Red-hot hitting and base running by Adam Hansen, Haillee Nickel, Jaxson Harper, and Mike Huss helped keep the pressure on the Panther pitchers in Game 1. Luke Walsh pitched a solid three innings, while Hunter Johnstone went one inning and allowed one run and Connor Jones shut the door with two perfect innings, striking out five.

In Game 2, Logan Killingbeck and James Helfrick combined to shine on the Five Star hill.

Jaden Mckim went 2-for-2, while Jones, Hunter Johnstone and Killingbeck each reached base in all three plate appearances. Helfrick hit a triple with the bases loaded, while Brayden Shwarzelle, Connor Johnson and Simon Turnbull also hit the ball well. Jones finished the game with a stellar snag at shortstop off a hardliner by the Panthers’ smash-hitting Brayden Shwarzelle.

On Saturday at Creekside Park, the Vernon Bombers dropped a doubleheader to Salmon Arm, falling 22-7 and 16-11.

Salmon Arm blew open a tight second game by scoring five runs in their last at-bats and holding the Bombers to one run in their half of the inning.

Jones and Hansen each reached base six times in the twin-bill, while Killingbeck got on five times and hard-hitting Alyna Huss went 4-for-8.

Previous story
Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Just Posted

First-degree murder charge laid in Vernon cold case

Both accused are also charged with conspiring to commit the murder of Saminder Kaur Bogarh.

Provincial chambers’ policies stir debate

Greater Vernon Chamber delegates in attendance at AGM in Kamloops

Ride founder wheels in for Vernon event

Vernon’s Michael Schratter taking in Ride Don’t Hide in hometown for first time since inaugural event

Okanagan family grants uncle’s last wish

Harry Weatherill, from Kelowna and Vernon, donated $1.45 million to Okanagan Rail Trail

Vernon school hall calls Ouchs

Vernon businessman On Ouchs inducted into Mission Hill Elementary Hall of Fame

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will soon say where government plans to go with Kinder Morgan pipeline

10-month sentence for fatal hit and run that killed B.C. teen

Gourlay, 42, was sentenced to 10 months in prison for leaving the scene of an accident and obstruction of justice in connection with the Nov. 6, 2016, death of 16-year-old Jennifer Gatey on Pacific Way in Aberdeen.

B.C. proclaims Rick Hansen Day to promote disability access

Premier John Horgan announces $10 million grant to Hansen Foundation

B.C. flood risk continues to diminish

But wildfire season already heating up in Southern Interior

Most Read