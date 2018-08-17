Boston Pizza league eyes expansion

The Boston Pizza Hockey League is seeking a 10th team for the upcoming season. (Morning Star File)

Las Vegas is off the market, but the Boston Pizza Hockey League (BPHL) is going into expansion mode of their own.

The top rec hockey league in the North Okanagan is looking for teams or enough players to form a new team for the upcoming season. There were nine clubs last year.

“It’d be nice to try and get an even number of teams for this year as we had an odd number the last couple years,” said Mike Knights of Recreation Services.

The BPHL plays Friday through Sunday nights with the occasional mid-week game. Cost based on 15 players is $560 per player for a 30-game season plus double-elimination playoffs. Players must be aged 19 or older. The talent pool varies from former NHL, collegiate and Junior players to strong minor hockey graduates.

“Any new teams or players must sign up by Sept. 1 and league starts play Sept 16. Contact mknights@vernon.ca or call 250-550-3669 if interested.

