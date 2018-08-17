Boston Pizza league eyes expansion

Rec hockey loop wants a 10th team

The Boston Pizza Hockey League is seeking a 10th team for the upcoming season. (Morning Star File)

Las Vegas is off the market, but the Boston Pizza Hockey League (BPHL) is going into expansion mode of their own.

The top rec hockey league in the North Okanagan is looking for teams or enough players to form a new team for the upcoming season. There were nine clubs last year.

“It’d be nice to try and get an even number of teams for this year as we had an odd number the last couple years,” said Mike Knights of Recreation Services.

The BPHL plays Friday through Sunday nights with the occasional mid-week game. Cost based on 15 players is $560 per player for a 30-game season plus double-elimination playoffs. Players must be aged 19 or older. The talent pool varies from former NHL, collegiate and Junior players to strong minor hockey graduates.

“Any new teams or players must sign up by Sept. 1 and league starts play Sept 16. Contact mknights@vernon.ca or call 250-550-3669 if interested.

Moose maul Orphans for BP title

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McMillan paints winning soccer picture

Just Posted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP catch wanted man

Falkland man found in Enderby home wanted on outstanding warrants

SilverStar Mountain invites residents to escape smoke

Air quality better on the mountain; free family movie event slated for Saturday night

Falkland boil water advisory rescinded

Bacterial counts in Falkland’s water systems return to acceptable levels

Air quality remains at high risk for Okanagan

The whole Okanagan is forecast to be set at a high risk for the remainder of the day

Kelowna’s crying judge refuses to pull herself from case

Judge Monica McParland has refused to pull herself off the case.

Crews getting a handle on fires near Cherryville

Canadian Armed Troops in Okanagan, firefighters equipment stolen

U.S. payment to Canada a focus at Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Next session is in Portland in October

Woodpecker goes out with a bang, starts grassfire in B.C. city

Untimely death of woodpecker causes power outage in Cawston

Communities on evacuation alert in many areas of B.C. as wildfires flare

Warning was issued for 583-square-kilometre blaze that has charred Fraser Lake to Fort St. James

Complaint coming about cattle prod use at B.C. rodeo

Fair reps investigate after Vancouver Humane Society pics show shocking device at bullriding event

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Media

Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

PHOTOS: Chase Cornstock enters its ninth year

Celebrating a bountiful harvest in the Shuswap

Most Read