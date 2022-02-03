Boxers wanted for return of Salmon Arm Hit2Fit fundraiser

Brits Chris Middleton of Newcastle and Colin Woods of Leicester await the result of their adaptive boxing exhibition bout, the first fight of the 2019 Hit 2 Fit event. (File photo)

Hit2Fit, the Shuswap’s premiere boxing fundraiser, is set to return this May.

“We are especially excited about this event as it has had to be postponed twice due to COVID-19; however, the event has been sanctioned by Boxing BC and is formally a go!,” said an elated Glenda Cooper, president of Boxing 4 Wellness, the group organizing the event scheduled to take place at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 7.

The upcoming 4th annual Hit2Fit will be catered by Nineten05 Kitchen & Raw Bar. The theme for the formal gala is the “Roaring ’20s,” and Cooper hopes to see members of the audience dressed in their best outfits reflective of the era.

Central to Hit2Fit are the people who lace up to compete in the ring, including community members who may be trying it out for the first time in order to help raise funds for local charities. Their training will be cared for by Bulldogs Fitness & Boxing Centre owner and coach, and Hit2Fit sponsor, Peggy Maerz.

“I think that’s the magic of this whole evening, it’s the people who are really putting themselves out there, who train really hard for a few months and then get in the ring, all for a good cause, all to support their community,” said Cooper. “And I think that takes a lot of courage.”

Cooper explained how those community boxers will play a key role in fundraising for Hit2Fit.

“What happens is, the group of people who are training, they’ll end up choosing two charities and then the group will be broken into two teams and they’ll compete to see who can raise more funds for their charity,” said Cooper. “That’s one of the competitions they do.”

As in past years, the ring will be shared by numerous boxers at different skill levels. Maerz said she’s organizing a bout between a pair of international fighters. Salmon Arm’s Jordyn Konrad will be part of the main event.

“This community really needs an event to bring them together,” said Maerz. “I think the community has done a really good job of trying to stay positive. But I really think we need a wonderful outlet to celebrate each other and raise funds for our community and look after each other a little bit.”

Cooper asks that community members interested in fighting/fundraising get in touch with Maerz by Feb. 15, “so we can make sure they have enough time to get enough training in.”

Tickets for Hit2Fit are available now, and are limited due to health restrictions and the need for reduced audience capacity. The event will also be available via live streaming. For more information and tickets, visit boxing4wellness.com/hit2fit or email saboxingforwellness@gmail.com.

