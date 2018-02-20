Nickolas Maric from the Vernon Boxing Club (right) takes on North Vancouver’s Ali Beig at the Jimmy Gallagher Memorial Boxing Event in Cloverdale. (Photo submitted)

Boxers wow Cloverdale crowd

Two members of Vernon Boxing Club left lasting impressions in bouts

He didn’t get the decision, but Vernon boxer Frankie Jacobs showed his mettle between the ropes.

Jacobs from the Vernon Boxing Club, lost a three-round decision to Port Kells (Surrey) Boxing Club coach Tyler Chambers in a spirited super heavyweight tilt at the Jimmy Gallagher Memorial Boxing competition in Cloverdale.

“It was really anyone’s fight,” said Vernon coach Brian Jones. “Frankie is one tough guy; if the fight would have been in a phone booth, he would have been the only one walking out.”

Both fighters showed the power of the super heavyweights, standing toe-to-toe and teeing off on one another.

“The crowd loved it,” said Jones. “Frankie showed just how tough his chin is as he never backed off for a second.”

It was Jacobs’ fifth fight and the sixth bout for Chambers.

Nickolas Maric from Vernon, competing in the 95-pound Novice class, had his first two opponents drop out. He ended up fighting Ali Beig from Griffins Boxing and Fitness in North Vancouver, the first fight for each.

Both boxers were very skilled at slipping and counter-punching. The bout was ruled a draw due to both boxers being in different weight divisions.

“It was truly a technical draw anyway, very hard to declare a winner,” said Jones.

