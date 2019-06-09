Brewers’ bats blast off in Vernon beer league baseball

Sleemans Pirates catcher Rodger Sewell holds on after a nice catch on a pop-fly in foul territory during Okanagan Spring Baseball League action at Marshall Field. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Okanagan Spring Brewers were as hot as the weather, decisively thumping the Sleeman Pirates 16-1 in Okanagan Spring League baseball action at Marshall Field.

The Brewers hit Pirates pitcher Kalvin Blaeser around in a shortened five-inning affair. Keenan Joly threw a complete game for the Brewers to pick up the big win.

The Pirates shook off the loss, as pitcher Mike Pattittucci continued his recent success against the Pabst Blue Ribbons, pitching another complete game and allowing only three hits en route to a 6-2 win. The Pirates’ defence was aided by Blaeser in left field, redeeming himself with two sensational diving catches. Doug Weaving and Dan Braddick picked up RBIs, while the rest of the Pirates runs were unearned off of Blue Ribbons starter Jason Nazar.

The final match up of the weekend had the Blue Ribbons rediscovering the art of hitting, breaking out of a hitting slump by tagging the Brewers for eight runs in an 8-1 victory.

Peter Ortman and Jason Webster picked up two RBIs each. The totality of the Brewers’ offence was courtesy of Kristian Currie, who ripped a double to cash his team’s only run. OSBL rookie Taylor Blackburn came in to pitch for the Brewers in the third, striking out seven of the 11 batters he faced, while savvy veterans Al Rutherford and Ortman pitched effectively for the Blue Ribbons.

Anyone who wants to discover the joy of playing baseball should contact vernonmensbaseball@hotmail.com. All ages of adults and all abilities are welcome.



