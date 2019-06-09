Sleemans Pirates catcher Rodger Sewell holds on after a nice catch on a pop-fly in foul territory during Okanagan Spring Baseball League action at Marshall Field. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Brewers’ bats blast off in Vernon beer league baseball

Okanagan Spring Brewers tag Sleemans Pirates for mercy-rule 16-1 victory

The Okanagan Spring Brewers were as hot as the weather, decisively thumping the Sleeman Pirates 16-1 in Okanagan Spring League baseball action at Marshall Field.

The Brewers hit Pirates pitcher Kalvin Blaeser around in a shortened five-inning affair. Keenan Joly threw a complete game for the Brewers to pick up the big win.

The Pirates shook off the loss, as pitcher Mike Pattittucci continued his recent success against the Pabst Blue Ribbons, pitching another complete game and allowing only three hits en route to a 6-2 win. The Pirates’ defence was aided by Blaeser in left field, redeeming himself with two sensational diving catches. Doug Weaving and Dan Braddick picked up RBIs, while the rest of the Pirates runs were unearned off of Blue Ribbons starter Jason Nazar.

READ ALSO: Blaeser slashes Ribbons’ batts in Vernon beer league baseball

The final match up of the weekend had the Blue Ribbons rediscovering the art of hitting, breaking out of a hitting slump by tagging the Brewers for eight runs in an 8-1 victory.

Peter Ortman and Jason Webster picked up two RBIs each. The totality of the Brewers’ offence was courtesy of Kristian Currie, who ripped a double to cash his team’s only run. OSBL rookie Taylor Blackburn came in to pitch for the Brewers in the third, striking out seven of the 11 batters he faced, while savvy veterans Al Rutherford and Ortman pitched effectively for the Blue Ribbons.

Anyone who wants to discover the joy of playing baseball should contact vernonmensbaseball@hotmail.com. All ages of adults and all abilities are welcome.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Raptors fans prepare for Monday’s potentially championship-clinching Game 5

Just Posted

Donuts for dads: Father’s day at Davison Orchards

No registration or admission fee for the event

Down under: Aussie football comes to the Okanagan

Vernon and Penticton teams joined forces at the Kelowna Cup

Three people seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Rotary honours top North Okanagan high school athletes

Sixth annual Rotary North Okanagan High School Athletic Awards handed out

Caetani Cultural Centre announces new music festival for Vernon

Inaugural festival to take place Saturday, July 20

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Raptors fans prepare for Monday’s potentially championship-clinching Game 5

Toronto leads the series three games to one

Four kittens fighting for their lives at Okanagan animal sanctuary

Four kittens of a litter of nine found in Salmon Arm are struggling to survive.

Hundreds of Kelowna residents ‘Walk to End ALS’

Volunteer led fundraiser aims to raise $32,000

Free dog training session coming to Kelowna

Shamanic Dog Training: Free Talk at Herbal One Kelowna

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

Kelowna’s Telus Motorcycle Ride for Dad raises money for prostate cancer research

Hundreds of motorists joined the ride from Kelowna to West Kelowna

Most Read