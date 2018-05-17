Brisco boosts Hytec past Navy in Mosquito baseball

Isaac Brisco knocked in three runs as the Hytec Red Sox ambushed the Marjak Navy Knights 12-2 in Mosquito baseball action Wednesday night at Lakeview Park.

Marty Pare was the winning pitcher, striking out four over two scoreless innings.

Turner Hayward and Drew Christensen singled to jumpstart the Hytec offence, while Vincent Sanfilippo doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs. The Navy Knights knotted the game on singles by Tyson Wicklund and Tyson MacLeod. Ryder Hornhardt drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring one run.

The Red Sox pulled away for good with two runs in the second inning. After solid line-drive singles by Devin Sorensen and Tarran Tepper, both Gavin Gregerson and Pare drew walks and scored.

Wicklund pitched a solid two innings for the Navy Knights, striking out four. Koen Holmes also struck out three. Everett Brown, Sorensen, Tepper, and Brisco, drove in Red Sox runs in the fourth.

The Wayside Printing Bombers dispatched the Hi Pro Pirates 13-4 in Mosquito action Monday night.

The Pirates struck first after a walk to Luc Gilbert and an RBI-single by Devon Gregoire-Gabriel. Pitcher Jesse Vandenbrand settled in nicely with impressive strikeouts of tough Pirate hitters Carter Davidson and Reid Williamson to close the inning.

The Bombers used a Jordie Brown single and walks to Dane Somerfeld and Jonah Lee to load the bases for Wylder Wigleand who knocked in two to make it 2-1.

Vandenbrand enjoyed a three-strikeout inning in the second inning to send the Pirates back to the field empty-handed. In the bottom half, a single by Cole Breugom and walks to Vandenbrand and Isaac Willms led to the bases loaded again, and two more Bomber runs scored after Jasmine Hanry was walked and Jason Pope was plunked.

The Bombers blew things open in the bottom half of the third with a lead-off triple by Brown, a single by Jonah Lee, a double by Micah Davyduke, and four consecutive walks to make it 8-3.

Orin Hauber later provided an RBI and pitchers Davyduke and Lee provided shut down innings. Wayside got great defence from catcher Dane Somerfeld and first baseman Kobe Smyth.

After a slow start to the season, the Vernon Canadians Bantam AA team has started to turn things around, splitting a Saturday twin-bill with the Abbotsford Angels.

The Canadians iced the Angels 8-6 before losing 11-1.

Matt Gehrmann fanned 11 batters and allowed just two runs in five innings work in the win. Liam Henderson and Nicholas Hawthorne provided stellar relief appearances.

Vernon received clutch hitting by Nathan Thompson, Cooper Hanson, Brydon Ching, Nahko Magpie, and Gehrmann.