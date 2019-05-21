Trent Tupper of Oliver hits the dirt after Vincent Vega the bull he was riding knocked him off at the Keremeos Elks Rodeo Saturday. (Mark Brett - Black Press)

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Many of Canada’s top bull riders will try and hang on for eight seconds to win prize money at the Penticton Speedway this weekend.

Each rider will get two shots, on two different bulls, to try and stay in the saddle to win the $3,000 in prize money.

The contestants are competing at Season VII of the Bull Riders Canada Inc. events for points to win them a spot at the 2019 Bull Riders Canada Inc. finals on Nov. 15 and 16 in Sylvan Lake, Alta.

READ MORE: Bulls take revenge at South Okanagan rodeo

Bull Riders Canada is the largest Canadian owned and operated bull riding company in Canada, with events spanning the four western provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, as well as north western U.S. The events feature competitors from all major bull riding countries, such as Canada, USA, Brazil, Mexico and Australia.

Okanagan riders on the draw list are Trent Tupper (Oliver), Lane Goertzen (Kelowna – who has a double entry) and Linden Hora (Kelowna). Denton Spiers (Quesnel) and Isaac Mack (Kamloops) are two of the BRC riders that will be in Penticton and sit in the Top 10 in the overall standings.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for youth/senior and kids 10 and under are free. Riding starts at 2 p.m.

Parking is free and camping is available. There will be a full concession with homemade burgers, hand-cut fries, poutines and more.

The next race day at the Penticton Speedway is on June 1 where Hornets, Street Stocks, Hit to Pass and Flying Destruction will be featured.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It’s a game changer’: 15-year-old wins pro skateboarding contest on two skateboards

Just Posted

Vernon Women’s Transition House responds to RCMP interrogation video of sexual assault victim

“When we saw the interview, we were heartbroken, frustrated, and furious because this was such an egregious handling of a really traumatic situation for a teenager.”

UPDATE: RCMP continue to investigate fatal crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

Bear activity on the Westside has been an issue in the past few weeks

Pesticide use in Vernon park prompts warning

Civilian goes out of his way to post caution signs

Familiar advocate now executive director at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission

Nicole Makohoniuk has been named to the position, bringing with her a wealth of experience

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Okanagan city to give out fines for sitting on sidewalk

Residents of Penticton will soon be fined for sitting or laying on sidewalks

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

BC Wildfire Service to send 267 firefighters to Alberta

Sufficient personnel, resources remain in B.C. to respond to any fire activity

Car crashes into semi-truck in West Kelowna

Highway 97 heading northbound by Boucherie Rd. closed

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Most Read